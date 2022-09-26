Salona Global Announces Closing of Acquisition; Provides Update on Large Acquisition; Highlights for the Quarter Ending August 30, 2022 (Q2)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global,” “SGMD,” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today that it closed on its previously announced acquisition of DaMar Plastics Inc. (“DaMar”), a plastics manufacturing business. The Company also provided an update on the progress of the previously announced large potential acquisition (“Large Potential Acquisition”) candidate. Together, the deals, in the event the second acquisition closes, are expected to grow SGMD’s annual revenue run rate by nearly 80%. Additionally, the company announced highlights of its second quarter, ending August 30, 2022. Finally, Luke Faulstick has been appointed as an Executive Director to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Closing of the DaMar Plastics Acquisition:

The Company successfully closed its acquisition of DaMar on September 23, 2022, initially announced by the Company on June 7, 2022. This addition to Salona Global is projected to add $6.6 million of revenue annually with gross profit margins of approximately 45%.

With over 50 years in business, DaMar currently serves the medical and consumer industries with precision plastics molding technology. The acquisition builds upon the Company’s strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company and adds precision plastics technology capabilities to the Company.

Update on Previously Announced Large Acquisition:

The Large Potential Acquisition is in the orthopedic and sports medicine market, with $26 million in estimated annual revenue and gross profit margins of approximately 30%, as previously announced by the Company on August 15, 2022.

Conducting diligence and negotiating binding purchase agreement; post acquisition services contract to be negotiated in order to assure smooth transition.

Defining plans for scaling back-office administration and designing sales and customer support systems for post-acquisition execution.

Highlights for the Quarter Ending August 30, 2022 (Q2)

Actively negotiating additional alternative debt structures with parties in the US and Canada to optimize the capital structure of the deal for shareholders.

Increased staff and implemented plan to scale back-office systems to integrate the acquisitions, including accounting and IT.

Finalized integration plan for sales and customer support systems and hiring post-closing.



"We had an incredibly productive quarter as we prepare to add significant revenues to our already fast-growing business,” said Salona Global’s Executive Chairman Les Cross. “Our team has significant experience in acquiring and integrating companies and we are pleased to take the next step in growth with these planned acquisitions, which if closed, we project will increase our revenue on an annual run rate basis by nearly 80%, not including any post-acquisition organic growth. This quarter was dedicated to preparing our business for these deals. We aim to deliver strong future quarterly results once we close the acquisitions and put our integration and growth plan in place.”

“First, we welcome the DaMar Plastics team to the Salona Global family,” said CEO Luke Faulstick. “Plastics are an integral part of Salona Global’s current business. Through vertical integration, we expect this acquisition will continue to improve our gross margins while further expanding our customer base, revenue streams, and bottom line. Second, as we have highlighted, we have made significant progress this quarter in our pre-integration plan for both of these acquisitions. We have assembled a team with deep experience integrating acquisitions into fast-growing companies, and we are pleased that we were able to mobilize our resources and focus on a quick and seamless integration of these deals. It will be rewarding to see the next two quarters’ results reflect our hard work.”

Details on DaMar Acquisition Closing:

The purchase is consistent with the terms of a binding agreement with DaMar Plastics announced on August 15, 2022. Under the announced terms, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Salona Global (the “Salona Global Buyer”) has acquired DaMar Plastics, including net positive working capital and no long term debt, in consideration for US$3.2 million in cash and 1,576,609 common shares of the Salona Global Buyer, plus a contingent earn-out payment equal to 1.75 times EBITDA for the earn-out period, consisting of a combination of up to US$5.5 million in cash and up to 5,000,000 in shares of common stock of the Salona Global Buyer based on the performance of DaMar Plastics during the 12 month period ending February 28, 2024. The shares of Salona Global Buyer issued at closing and which may be issued in the earn-out payment are exchangeable into Class “A” non-voting Common shares of Salona Global on a one for one basis (the “Salona Class A Shares”). The Salona Class A Shares, ‎‎have ‎the same attributes as ‎‎the Common Shares of Salona Global (“Salona Common Shares”), except that the Salona Class A Shares are not listed on the TSX Venture ‎Exchange, do not carry the ‎right to ‎vote, and are convertible ‎into ‎Salona Common Shares on a one-for-one ‎basis, subject to certain terms and conditions, including a ‎provision ‎prohibiting a ‎holder from converting ‎Salona Class A Shares for Salona ‎Common Shares if it would ‎result in such holder ‎‎holding more than 9.9% of the Salona Common Shares and/or such holder owning more than 500,000 Salona Common Shares.

Full financial results from the fiscal second quarter will be filed within the interim ‎financial statements for the three and six months ended August 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and ‎Exchange ‎Commission and available at www.sec.gov, ‎and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at ‎www.sedar.com, on or before October 17, 2022.

A new investor presentation will be available at the Company’s website: https://www.salonaglobal.com/. For updates from Salona Global delivered directly to your inbox, signup at http://tinyurl.com/salonaglobalnewsletter.

