SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) begins material testing at its newly opened test and research center. Following grand opening of it's world-unique Electric Calcination Research Center (ECRC), the first industrial-scale material tests are underway. These tests aim to ensure the final product's quality, optimize processes, and validate the technology's scalability.

In less than two years, SaltX has progressed from laboratory testing to a pilot facility to large-scale testing of its electrification and carbon dioxide separation technology. The technology enables the production of materials such as lime and cement entirely free from CO2 emissions. The facility was officially handed over from the project team to the operational team during the grand opening.

SaltX plans to publicly disclose the results of the initial tests by the first quarter of 2024.