SaltX Technology : Interim Report Second Quarter 2021

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -18.1(-19.2) Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.19(-0.21)
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
Second quarter
SaltX launched a new industrial project in the city of Luleå
SaltX completed a directed new share issue of B-shares, raising SEK 60 million
After the end of the period
SaltX in cooperation agreement with ABB regarding control systems
"OUR SUCCESS IN THE COMPETITION HELSINKI ENERGY CHALLENGE HAS OPENED DOORS TO CURIOUS AND INTERESTED POTENTIAL PARTNERS, AND WE ARE IN A DIALOGUE WITH AMONGST OTHERS HELEN, THE LOCAL POWER COMPANY IN HELSINKI.
KEY FIGURES
Group, TSEK
Q 2 2021
Q 2 2020
YTD June 2021
YTD June 2020
FY 2020
Net sales
52
25
61
89
94
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
-7,923
-8,169
-16,044
-17,327
-33,392
Earnings per share before and after dilution
-0.08
-0.09
-0.19
-0.21
-0.41
Equity
133,116
113,419
133,116
113,419
95,434
Cash flow from operating activities
-10,317
-10,216
-18,095
-19,174
-32,508
Equity ratio (equity/balance sheet total)
77%
74%
77%
74%
70%
THE CEO'S ADRESS
The second quarter has been eventful, and we continue to strengthen the business. Building large-scale pilots and enhancing our solution based on our lab results is without a doubt the most important point on the agenda. This will enable us to take the next step in SaltX's commercial development.
"IT IS A STRENGTH FOR SALTX TO BRING IN ABB'S SPECIALISTS AND THEIR EXTENSIVE
Calix Ltd, so we will come back later to the results for both the discharge reactor and the complementary charging reactor. The complete facility in Stockholm will form an important basis for the
We are pleased that we have signed a cooperation agreement with ABB in Sweden that aims to develop automation and control systems for the process in EnerStore, which is an important part of our installation. It is a strength for SaltX to bring in ABB's specialists and their extensive expertise and experience at
an early stage in our pilot projects.
REACTOR IS FINALISED
The discharge reactor in our Stockholm pilot was completed during the quarter, and the first test runs have started. The other part, the charging reactor, is under construction together with our Australian partner
EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE AT AN EARLY STAGE IN OUR PILOT PROJECTS...''
pilot project in the city of Luleå. The plant will be the first of its kind to use residual gas from the production of steel to charge an energy store. We are in the process of planning and conducting preliminary studies for the Luleå plant, which we plan to install next year. SaltX takes responsibility for the complete installed energy storage in this pilot plant - an important
Carl-Johan Linér
at the SaltX test lab.
confirmation of the competence and ability of the company.
The work with the Chinese partner Shuan- gliang is progressing. Tests continue as certain adjustments and changes need to be made to one of their reactors to achieve results.
SUCCESS CREATS
INTEREST
Our success in the competition Helsinki Energy Challenge has opened doors to curious and
interested potential part- ners, and we are in a dialogue with amongst others Helen, the local
NEW COLLABORATION IN AUTOMATION AND CONTROL SYSTEMS STRENGTHENS SALTX'S COMPETENCE
Cooperation agreement has been concluded with ABB in Sweden and enables SaltX to secure a stable and scalable control system to strengthen its technical platform.
power company in Helsinki.
NEW CAPITAL
SaltX carried out a directed share issue in May. The issue of MSEK 60 was successful, and we ensured a continued secure financial basis to be able to drive development forward. The capital will be used to complete the full-scale pilot plant that we have started and to build the additional plants we are planning.
We are leaving an eventful quarter with progress in the technical development and look forward to continuing to build ourselves stronger in complete thermal energy storage, where our nanocoated material constitutes such an important basis. At the time of writing, it feels as if fall is already here with all the rain, however, it is my hope that we can all be able to look back on a pleasant and warm summer as we read this.
Carl-Johan Linér,
CEO
Stockholm, August 2021
SaltX has developed into a company that takes overall responsibility for the energy storage in its pilot plants. Recently, the focus has therefore been on supplementing the com- pany's material expertise through close cooperation with a number of different partners in order to create a complete product. This broadens the offering and strengthens the business in relation to the company's competitors.
The cooperation agreement entered during this quarter with leading global technology company ABB is very gratifying and im- portant. ABB will contribute with its long-term experience and expertise in complex control systems, thus upgrading, optimizing and ensuring the control system in both the long and short term for SaltX's energy storage system, EnerStore.
A pilot plant is planned to be built in the city of Luleå in cooperation with Swerim, Luleå Energi and Lulekraft, with the aim of utilizing some of the residual gas/
heat from nearby industry. The cooperation with ABB therefore begins with the aim of installing the first common system in the Luleå pilot. Being able to develop first-class automation and control systems togeth-
er with ABB's specialists and getting them into the project at an early stage is positive.
SALTX, WANTS TO DRIVE THE TRANSFORMATION OF SOCIETY
ABB, with its leading position as a global technology company, like SaltX, wants to drive the transformation of society and industry, making the partnership
a perfect match. ABB's engines, drive systems and automation solutions will complement SaltX's unique nanocoated technology in an excellent way, and the cooperation will be of great importance in the work to scale up energy storage for the industry.
SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) Interim Report Q2, 2021
