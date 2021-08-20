SaltX Technology : Interim Report Second Quarter 2021

Cooperation agreement has been concluded with ABB in Sweden and enables SaltX to secure a stable and scalable control system to strengthen its technical platform.

interested potential part- ners, and we are in a dialogue with amongst others Helen, the local

power company in Helsinki. NEW CAPITAL SaltX carried out a directed share issue in May. The issue of MSEK 60 was successful, and we ensured a continued secure financial basis to be able to drive development forward. The capital will be used to complete the full-scale pilot plant that we have started and to build the additional plants we are planning. We are leaving an eventful quarter with progress in the technical development and look forward to continuing to build ourselves stronger in complete thermal energy storage, where our nanocoated material constitutes such an important basis. At the time of writing, it feels as if fall is already here with all the rain, however, it is my hope that we can all be able to look back on a pleasant and warm summer as we read this. Carl-Johan Linér, CEO Stockholm, August 2021

SaltX has developed into a company that takes overall responsibility for the energy storage in its pilot plants. Recently, the focus has therefore been on supplementing the com- pany's material expertise through close cooperation with a number of different partners in order to create a complete product. This broadens the offering and strengthens the business in relation to the company's competitors. The cooperation agreement entered during this quarter with leading global technology company ABB is very gratifying and im- portant. ABB will contribute with its long-term experience and expertise in complex control systems, thus upgrading, optimizing and ensuring the control system in both the long and short term for SaltX's energy storage system, EnerStore. A pilot plant is planned to be built in the city of Luleå in cooperation with Swerim, Luleå Energi and Lulekraft, with the aim of utilizing some of the residual gas/