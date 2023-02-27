Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALT B   SE0005308541

SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(SALT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:18:19 2023-02-27 am EST
5.680 SEK   +2.90%
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Year-end report 2022
AQ
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SaltX Technology : and SMA Mineral in a collaborative project with Swerim regarding the use of “green lime” for steel production

02/27/2023 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SaltX Technology and SMA Mineral project on the melting behavior of "green lime" for steelmaking has been granted by Vinnova. The project is part of the strategic innovation program Swedish Mining Innovation called "Secure sustainable metal and mineral supply," which is a project managed by Swerim. Vinnova, the Swedish Energy Agency, and Formas finance the projects.

Lime is required in several steps in the steelmaking process to form a slag, protect the steel melt from oxidation, and purify the steel melt from unwanted substances. The project's purpose is a joint development and demonstration trial to test and evaluate the "green lime" as a slag-forming material in steelmaking.

The project is led by Swerim and is separate from the previously communicated pre-studies that SaltX and SMA Mineral are conducting together with the steel manufacturers SSAB and Celsa.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SaltX Technology Holding AB published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 14:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB (PUBL)
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Year-end report 2022
AQ
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
02/17SaltX Technology Holding AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/15SaltX, SMA Mineral and SSAB are entering a pre-study on using new technology for climat..
AQ
02/13SaltX enters industrialization - invests SEK 50 million in a new demonstration facility
AQ
02/13SaltX Technology Holding AB Invests SEK 50 Million in New Demonstration Facility
CI
02/02SaltX and SMA Mineral enter partnership with Celsa Armeringsstål - plans for climate-ne..
AQ
02/02SaltX Technology Holding AB and SMA Mineral Enter Partnership with Celsa Armeringsstål ..
CI
2022SMA Mineral orders the first phase of an electric climate-neutral lime factory
AQ
2022SMA Mineral orders the first phase of an electric climate-neutral lime factory
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18,3 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net income 2021 -38,3 M -3,65 M -3,65 M
Net cash 2021 21,1 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 668 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 141x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl-Johan Linér Chief Executive Officer
Harald Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Hans Åke Sund Chairman
Corey Blackman Head-Technology
Elin Lydahl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB (PUBL)-6.44%64
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.67%50 186
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.27%42 983
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC8.10%41 623
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION7.27%36 913
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)18.28%22 101