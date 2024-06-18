Additionally, we have had positive engagements with our mining contractors to address factors that led to low production levels and to ensure we can successfully mitigate them going forward to reach our targets. This has resulted in our strategy to ring-fence Moabsvelden, a high-production operation. This allows us to apply our expertise to all the low-performing operations precisely.

Equity is a principle that the board and executive team embraces and is something the board looks to improve further. Fair and equal opportunities across genders are fundamental to the board. The goal is to have 50/50 gender representation at board level for a balanced composition.

In addition, ESG remains at the forefront of our plans.

As responsible corporate citizens, we apply suitable governance systems to look after the environment, stakeholders and employees as we move away from fossil fuel mining to renewable energy, agriculture and increased mining investments.

Matters material to shareholders

As set out in more detail under "post financial year-end events" section of the annual financial statements, contained later in this report, shareholders are aware that trading in the company's shares has been suspended by the JSE on 21 August 2023, as the company did not publish its audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023 within the prescribed period stipulated in the JSE Listings Requirements. The publication of these statements will serve to support the upliftment of the suspension.

The board has noted that the KPMG audit report contains a disclaimer of opinion as detailed in note 40 of the annual financial statements (pages 227 to 229) and the auditors' report (pages 146 to 147). The board has evaluated the appropriateness of

the going-concern assumptions used in the preparation of the consolidated annual financial statements (discussed in detail later in this report) and remain satisfied that the company can continue to operate as a going concern. The consolidated annual financial statements were therefore prepared on this basis. All aspects of the going concern status of the company are addressed in note 40 of the annual financial statements.

The Board has also noted the reportable irregularities referred to IRBA by KPMG (as set out in more detail in note 47 to the FY23 statements). The reportable irregularity related to the late publication of the statements will no longer be applicable, following the publication of the statements in conjunction with the integrated annual report, the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998 ( "NEMA") finding in respect of rehabilitation funding is in the process of being addressed and the CIPC has not pursued KPMG's report on the alleged non-compliance with Section 75 of the Companies Act any further.