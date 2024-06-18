I invite you to attend and vote, via electronic participation, at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Salungano Group Limited ("Salungano" or the "Company"), which will be held online at 10:00 on Tuesday, 17 September 2024. The AGM is an ideal opportunity for shareholders to engage with directors and executive management on the Company's performance and results for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, as well as on strategic and financial matters such as the future direction, goals, objectives and policies, and the remuneration and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") responsibilities of the Company.

Salungano issued its integrated annual report for the 2023 financial year under the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa, 71 of 2008 ("Companies Act") as amended, the JSE Limited ("JSE") and the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016TM ("King IVTM"). The notice of AGM and proxy form are included in this booklet and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 integrated annual report.

Your attention is drawn to accessing the 2023 integrated annual report, audited consolidated annual financial statements and resource statement on the Salungano website at https://salunganogroup.com/annual-reports/.