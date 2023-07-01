Salungano Group Limited Announces Delay in the Publication of the Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2023

Salungano Group Limited announced that due to an unforeseen delay in the finalisation of the audit process, specifically relating to the finalisation of its funding refinancing agreements as referred to in the interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 released on 9 December 2022,

Salungano unfortunately has to delay the publication of the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023 (Fiscal year 2023). It is company's intention to release the fiscal year 2023 financial results by 31 July 2023.