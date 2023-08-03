(Alliance News) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa reported Thursday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues down to EUR600 million from EUR630 million in the same period last year.

As explained by the fashion house, the Retail distribution channel reported net sales as of June 30, 2023, down 5.9 percent from the same period in 2022, mainly due to the slowdown in the U.S. market and some planned closures under the strategic plan, while performance in EMEA and Greater China was positive.

The Wholesale channel reported, as of June 30, 2023, net sales down 13% due to the planned rationalization of the distribution network especially in the U.S. and the delayed recovery in Travel Retail while the EMEA region recorded a positive performance.

Sales in Asia Pacific fell 13% year-on-year, hurt by Korea and Greater China; sales in Japanese fell 11% while sales in EMEA increased 11%. In North America, sales fell 17% and in Central and South America were essentially unchanged year-on-year.

Gross margin on sales was 72.2% in the first half from 71.8% a year earlier while costs rose to EUR387 million.

Ebitda declined to EUR134 million from EUR180 million and operating income fell to EUR47 million from EUR95 million.

Pre-tax income decreased to EUR34 million from EUR88 million and net income fell to EUR22 million from EUR62 million in the previous year.

Net working capital as of June 30, 2023 decreased by 9.6 percent to EUR226 million from EUR250 million as of June 30, 2022. In particular, Inventory decreased by 2.6 percent. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR17 million compared to EUR18 million in the same period last year, mainly due to the renewal of the distribution network and investments in digital.

As of June 30, 2023, the group reported a positive Adjusted Net Financial Position of EUR278 million compared to EUR309 million as of June 30, 2022. Including the effect of IFRS 16 accounting standard, the group's NFP as of June 30, 2023 was negative EUR448 million.

Salvatore Ferragamo's stock closed Thursday up 0.1 percent at EUR14.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

