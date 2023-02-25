Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Designs in black dominated the
catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on
Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of
dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter.
The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their
autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress
accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.
Then came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer, and
sometimes embroidered, frocks in lace, tulle and chiffon.
Cropped black jackets and trousers were worn with white shirts
and black ties in the collection called "Sensual".
"Sensuality is an important aspect of femininity that has
nothing to do with being sexy," the two designers said in show
notes.
"Sensuality is intrinsically connected to an inner
experience that makes women spontaneous and natural. Free of any
fabrication."
Dolce & Gabbana also had shiny gold and silver designs,
including draped dresses and belted macs. Gold collars stood out
on black lace tops.
There was also a selection of all-red looks - outfits,
tights and shoes - and white satin or chiffon dresses, trouser
suits and coats.
Detailing included shiny black crystals and black feathers
on collars.
At Ferragamo, designer Maximilian Davis took
fashionistas back to old Hollywood, taking inspiration from film
stars who worked with the Italian brand for the collection
called "Cinema".
Models wore sleek tailored coats and jackets, shimmering
short dresses, and trousers slit at the ankle.
Some outfits had batwing sleeves or draped detailing.
Accessories included large bags and shoes with angular heels for
women. Davis' colour palette included blues, white, greys, red
and yellow as well as patterned designs.
"It’s how Ferragamo started, making shoes for films in the
1930s, and that grew into building relationships with movie
stars like Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s,” Davis
said in show notes.
"I was interested in using their glamour and beauty, and
their way of dressing, as a reference, but looking at how we
could make it feel modern for today."
Milan Fashion Week wraps on Monday.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Elisa Anzolin; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)