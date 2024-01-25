(Alliance News) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa reported on Thursday that preliminary revenues for 2023 stand at EUR1.15 billion from EUR12.25 billion in the previous year, however, down 7.6 percent.

The retail distribution channel as of Dec. 31 reports net sales down 11 percent on 2022 and wholesale sales down 12 percent on the previous year.

By region, Asia-Pacific sees net sales down 13%, as does the Japanese market, while EMEA reports a 3.3% increase in sales. In North America, net sales are down 19%, while Central and South America are down 7.1%.

On Thursday, Salvatore Ferragamo closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR10.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

