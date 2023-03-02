Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:45 2023-03-02 am EST
18.45 EUR   +0.22%
12:21pFerragamo posts smaller than expected operating profit drop
RE
03:48aLists down; Tenaris stays afloat
AN
02:30aOnly London up; good accounts for Maire Tecnimont
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferragamo, revenue up but profit down; dividend drops

03/02/2023 | 12:36pm EST
(Alliance News) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa announced Thursday that it has approved its annual financial statements for 2022, reporting net income at EUR65 million, down crica 20% from EUR81 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The board of directors proposed a dividend of EUR0.28 cents from EUR0.34 cents in 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR1.25 billion from EUR1.13 billion in the same period last year and up 10 percent.

As of December 31, 2022, the Retail distribution channel reported net sales up 11 percent year-on-year-or 4.7 percent at constant exchange rates-while the Wholesale channel reported net sales up 14 percent or 6.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Asia Pacific reported net sales down 4.7 percent or 11 percent at constant exchange rates compared to FY2021. The slowdown was mainly due to the effects from the resumption of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in China. The Japanese market, in FY2022, reported an increase in net sales of 12% or 19% at constant exchange rates compared to FY2021.

The EMEA region reported a sales increase of 25%, also at constant exchange rates, while the North America region reported a sales increase of 22% or 8.8% at constant exchange rates. The Central and South America area reported a sales increase of 30% or 15% at constant exchange rates.

Ebitda stood at EUR299 million from EUR305 million, down 1.8 percent on 2021. Ebit is worth EUR128 million from EUR305 million and down 11%.

Net financial position is positive EUR371 million compared to EUR373 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 .Including the effect of IFRS 16 accounting standard, NFP as of Dec. 31, 2022 is negative EUR204 million. Net working capital decreased by 4.0% to EUR191 million from EUR199 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, with inventory in line with FY2021.

Marco Gobbetti, CEO and managing director of Salvatore Ferragamo commented, "In 2022 we defined the new business plan and started its implementation, with excellent progress in strategic activities. We also prioritized sales quality and significantly increased investments in marketing and communication. We are pleased with the results achieved, supported by the very positive initial feedback on the spring-summer 2023 collection, which has been in our stores since February, as well as the success of the recent fall-winter 2023 fashion show. Despite the volatile and complex macroeconomic environment, we will continue to invest to support the growth and development of the brand's potential."

Salvatore Ferragamo on Thursday closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR18.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 261 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net income 2022 76,4 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2022 206 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 3 045 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 772
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,41 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Corsi Director-Business Development
Leonardo Ferragamo Chairman
Veronica Tonini Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Umberto Tombari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.11.64%3 250
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.52%423 643
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.49%39 465
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED5.17%23 890
MONCLER S.P.A.20.61%17 188
VF CORPORATION-9.13%9 751