  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
15.57 EUR   +2.03%
Ferragamo's nine-month sales rise 13% driven by Europe

11/08/2022 | 12:10pm EST
MILANO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo rose by 12.7% annually at constant exchange rates in the first nine months, driven by strong demand in Europe.

Revenues reached 921 million euros ($929 million) in the January-September period, Ferragamo said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 114 million euros from 84 million euros a year earlier.

The figures for both sales and EBIT were in line with estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.

Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti, who joined the family-owned group in January after leaving Britain's Burberry, has promised a quick turnaround, vowing to increase investments, revamp stores and attract younger customers to double 2021 revenues to almost 2.3 billion euros by 2026.

The success of the new collections for spring-summer 2023 "adds further confidence in the acceleration of investment in the second half of the year."

Maximilian Davis was appointed creative director in March as part of the new CEO's plans to revamp the brand, whose shoes have been worn by Hollywood legends such as Audrey Hepburn. ($1 = 0.9914 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.36% 1975.5 Delayed Quote.7.24%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. 2.03% 15.57 Delayed Quote.-32.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 273 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net income 2022 71,4 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net Debt 2022 229 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,8x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 2 525 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 777
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Corsi Director-Business Development
Leonardo Ferragamo Chairman
Umberto Tombari Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrizia Michela Giangualano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.-32.27%2 525
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.77%328 658
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.17%41 344
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.90%17 382
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.91%12 232
VF CORPORATION-61.42%10 961