  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-20 am EDT
17.38 EUR   +1.46%
12:41pFerragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 as U.S. weighs
RE
12:28pSalvatore Ferragamo, revenues down in first quarter
AN
12:16pFerragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 dragged by US
RE
Ferragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 as U.S. weighs

04/20/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo declined by 6.5% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter hit by a slowdown in the U.S. market, the company said on Thursday.

Revenues totalled 278 million euros ($305 million), broadly in line with analyst expectations of 280 million euros, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

At the end of February, the first products designed by the new creative director, Maximilian Davis, arrived in the group's stores.

However, they have "not yet contributed meaningfully to the sales performance", Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement.

Sales in North America fell by 23.4% in the quarter mainly due to the rationalisation of the distribution network, while they posted an improving trend in China.

The COVID pandemic crisis has hit family-owned Ferragamo just as the company was striving to rejuvenate its historic brand, famous for the shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

Gobbetti, who joined in early 2022 from Burberry, has promised a quick turnaround, vowing to increase investments, revamp stores and attract younger customers to double 2021 revenues to almost 2.3 billion euros by 2026.

"We remain confident in our plans and confirm our mid-term ambition", he said in the post-results conference call with analysts.

Analysts outline that quarterly sales are still highly exposed to the old collection and the wholesale channel the group aims to streamline.

"The results are not meaningful for assessing the potential of the new product offering," Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said in the bank's daily report.

Davis was appointed creative director in March last year as part of the new CEO's plans to revamp the brand. ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.00% 2615 Delayed Quote.27.54%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.36% 2.4895 Delayed Quote.20.24%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. 1.46% 17.38 Delayed Quote.3.88%
