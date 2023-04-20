Ferragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 as U.S. weighs

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury
group Salvatore Ferragamo declined by 6.5% at constant
exchange rates in the first quarter hit by a slowdown in the
U.S. market, the company said on Thursday.
Revenues totalled 278 million euros ($305 million), broadly
in line with analyst expectations of 280 million euros,
according to a Refinitiv consensus.
At the end of February, the first products designed by the
new creative director, Maximilian Davis, arrived in the group's
stores.
However, they have "not yet contributed meaningfully to the
sales performance", Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said in a
statement.
Sales in North America fell by 23.4% in the quarter mainly
due to the rationalisation of the distribution network, while
they posted an improving trend in China.
The COVID pandemic crisis has hit family-owned Ferragamo
just as the company was striving to rejuvenate its historic
brand, famous for the shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as
Audrey Hepburn.
Gobbetti, who joined in early 2022 from Burberry, has
promised a quick turnaround, vowing to increase investments,
revamp stores and attract younger customers to double 2021
revenues to almost 2.3 billion euros by 2026.
"We remain confident in our plans and confirm our mid-term
ambition", he said in the post-results conference call with
analysts.
Analysts outline that quarterly sales are still highly
exposed to the old collection and the wholesale channel the
group aims to streamline.
"The results are not meaningful for assessing the potential
of the new product offering," Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said in
the bank's daily report.
Davis was appointed creative director in March last year as
part of the new CEO's plans to revamp the brand.
($1 = 0.9115 euros)
