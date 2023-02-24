Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
2023-02-24
17.56 EUR   -0.79%
Former NYC corrections union chief convicted of bribery wins early prison release

02/24/2023 | 10:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: Norman Seabrook, the union leader for New York City's prison guards, exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said the once-powerful former head of New York City's correction officers union should be released from prison early after serving more than one-third of a 58-month sentence for bribery.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said it would be "unjust" to keep Norman Seabrook behind bars for his full term after the sentence of co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, who co-founded the hedge fund firm Platinum Partners, was reduced to 13 months from 30 months.

Seabrook, 63, the former head of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, has spent 21 months in prison after unsuccessfully appealing his August 2018 conviction.

Prosecutors said Seabrook steered $20 million of union members' money to Platinum in exchange for a $60,000 cash bribe delivered in a Salvatore Ferragamo bag. About $19 million of the money was lost.

"The sentence Huberfeld originally received reflected an approximate equivalence between the conduct of the bribe giver, Huberfeld, and the bribe taker, Seabrook," Hellerstein wrote.

Because Huberfeld's sentence was shortened, "there is now an unjust disparity between Huberfeld's and Seabrook's sentences, which ... justifies Seabrook's compassionate release," he added.

Seabrook has been housed at FCI Beckley, a prison in Beaver, West Virginia. He would face three years of supervised release after leaving prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, which prosecuted Seabrook, has 10 days to decide whether to appeal.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams had no immediate comment. Roger Bennet Adler, a lawyer for Seabrook, said he was "gratified" by the decision.

Platinum's main hedge funds went bankrupt in 2016. The correction officers union has about 20,000 active and retired members.

The case is U.S. v Seabrook, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-00467.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 261 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net income 2022 76,4 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net Debt 2022 206 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 2 928 M 3 102 M 3 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 772
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 17,70 €
Average target price 15,84 €
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Corsi Director-Business Development
Leonardo Ferragamo Chairman
Veronica Tonini Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Umberto Tombari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.7.34%3 102
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.99%429 419
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.81%40 524
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-0.30%22 656
MONCLER S.P.A.17.70%16 649
VF CORPORATION-9.05%9 561