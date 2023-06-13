Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
15.50 EUR   +0.13%
12:34pGM Leather announces it will supply leather to Salvatore Ferragamo
AN
02:36aEuropeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM Leather announces it will supply leather to Salvatore Ferragamo

06/13/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
(Alliance News) - GM Leather Spa announced Tuesday the start of its collaboration with Salvatore Ferragamo Spa to which it will supply leathers intended for the production of leather goods.

"This is an important result for the GM Leather group, achieved after a path of cooperation that lasted more than a year and aimed at the realization of the samplings capable of meeting all the requirements requested by the customer," the company explained.

Simone Voltolin, managing director of GM Leather, said, "The collaboration with Salvatore Ferragamo for the production of leather goods is a source of great satisfaction for us. Developing the strategic luxury market is in fact among the main pillars of the development project announced during the listing. Our group is now able to become a strategic partner of the big luxury brands thanks to the huge investments made in the last three years in human resources with the hiring of staff with proven experience in the sales and production area, in the latest generation 4.0 machinery and equipment, and in intensive research and development."

"Group synergies have made it possible to develop product and process innovations capable of expanding the article portfolio, which is essential to respond quickly to the changing needs of the market, seeking to intercept demands with tailor-made products derived from the ability and experience and to develop solutions for all types of customers."

GM Leather's stock closed Tuesday up 0.7 percent at EUR1.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. 0.67% 1.5 Real-time Quote.-16.06%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. 0.13% 15.5 Real-time Quote.-6.12%
Analyst Recommendations on SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 330 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
Net income 2023 39,5 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net Debt 2023 241 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2023 66,2x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 2 562 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 723
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,48 €
Average target price 15,89 €
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alessandro Corsi Director-Business Development
Leonardo Ferragamo Chairman
Umberto Tombari Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrizia Michela Giangualano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.-6.12%2 755
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.78%449 784
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.92%46 783
MONCLER S.P.A.30.42%18 750
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-30.55%15 808
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION11.96%7 738
