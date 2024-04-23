(Alliance News) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa on Tuesday announced that the shareholders' meeting approved the financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, and appointed the new board of directors for the three-year period 2024-2026.

The names are: Leonardo Ferragamo, as chairman, Laura Donnini, Giacomo Ferragamo, Niccolò Ferragamo, Sara Ferrero, Fabio Gallia, Patrizia Michela Giangualano, Marco Gobbetti, Umberto Tombari, and Angelica Visconti, in the role of company vice-chairman.

Salvatore Ferragamo trades in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR9.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

