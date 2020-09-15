Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2020.09.15 Press Release 1H 2020

PRESS RELEASE Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. The Board of Directors approves the Half Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2020 Salvatore Ferragamo Group Six Months Revenue -46.6%, Operating Profit (EBIT) -74 million Euros, Net Profit -86 million Euros and Positive Net Financial Position adjusted5 of 58 million Euros Revenues performance in the months of July and August solidly increasing in China, Korea and in the digital channel vs. 2019 Revenues: 377 million Euros (-46.6% vs. 705 million Euros at 30 June 2019, -46.9% at constant exchange rates 2 )

(-46.6% vs. 705 million Euros at 30 June 2019, -46.9% at constant exchange rates ) Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA 1 ): 30 million Euros (-83.9% vs. 184 million Euros at 30

June 2019)

): 30 million Euros (-83.9% vs. 184 million Euros at 30 June 2019) Operating Profit (EBIT): -74 million Euros (vs. +94 million Euros at 30 June 2019)

-74 million Euros (vs. +94 million Euros at 30 June 2019) Net Profit: -86 million Euros (vs. +60 million Euros at 30 June 2019)

-86 million Euros (vs. +60 million Euros at 30 June 2019) Net Financial Position adjusted 5 (net of IFRS16 effect): positive for 58 million Euros (vs. 141 million Euros positive at 30 June 2019) Florence, 15 September 2020 - The Board of Directors of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (MTA: SFER), parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the global leaders in the luxury sector, in a meeting chaired by Ferruccio Ferragamo, examined and approved the Half Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2020, drafted according to IAS/IFRS international accounting principles (Limited Audit). To note the introduction of the IFRS 16 accounting principle as of January 1, 2019, relating to the accounting treatment of leasing contracts, according to which all performance indicators have been computed. 1

Notes to the Income Statement for 1H 2020 Consolidated Revenue figures As of 30 June 2020 the Salvatore Ferragamo Group reported Total Revenues of 377 million Euros down 46.6% at current exchange rates (-46.9% at constant exchange rates2) vs. the 705 million Euros recorded in 1H 2019. Revenues in 2Q 2020 registered a 60.1% decrease at current exchange rates (-59.4% at constant exchange rates2). The drop in Revenues has been determined by the rapid diffusion of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19 and the consequent decisions taken by the National governments regarding prohibitions and lock-downs of the commercial activities and of the international traffic, brought to the closure of the majority of the Group's store network in those countries and to a significant reduction in traffic in the remaining stores, in the period. Revenues by distribution channel3 As of 30 June 2020, the Group's Retail network counted on a total of 643 points of sales, including 389 Directly Operated Stores (DOS) and 254 Third Party Operated Stores (TPOS) in the Wholesale and Travel Retail channel, as well as the presence in Department Stores and high-levelmulti-brand Specialty Stores. In 1H 2020 the Retail distribution channel posted consolidated Revenues down 41.0% (-41.1% at constant exchange rates2), with a decrease of 41.0% at constant exchange rates2 and perimeter (like-for-like) vs. 1H 2019, with the primary and secondary channel posting a similar performance. In 2Q 2020 Retail Revenues decreased 51.2% (-50.7% at constant exchange rates2), with a -51.0%like-for-like performance. The Wholesale channel registered a decrease in Revenues of 56.4% (-56.8% at constant exchange rates2) vs. 1H 2019 mainly penalized by the performance of the Travel Retail channel and of Fragrances. In 2Q 2020 Wholesale Revenues were down 75.7% (-74.4% at constant exchange rates2). Revenues by geographical area3 The Asia Pacific area is confirmed as the Group's top market, reaching over 44% of total Revenues, decreasing by 39.9% (-39.1% at constant exchange rates2) vs. 1H 2019. The 2Q 2020 performance in the area (-35.3% at constant exchange rates2), recovering vs. the previous quarter, benefitted from the positive performance of the retail channel in China, which recorded a Revenue growth of 11.6% at constant exchange rates2. A similar growth trend has been registered, in 2Q 202, in the retail channel in South Korea, that reported a positive performance in 1H 2020. 2

The Japanese market registered a 37.4% decrease in Revenues (-39.3% at constant exchange rates2) in 1H 2020, with 2Q 2020 down 56.1% (-58.4% at constant exchange rates2) strongly penalized by the stores closures in the period. Overall the Asian continent represents over 54% of total Group's revenues. EMEA posted, in 1H 2020, a decrease in Revenues of 51.7% (-51.2% at constant exchange rates2), with 2Q 2020 (-71.9% at constant exchange rates2) strongly penalized by the stores closures and the lack of tourists' flows in the period. North America recorded a Revenue decrease of 54.4% (-57.8% at constant exchange rates2) in 1H 2020, with 2Q 2020 down 81.1% (-83.2% at constant exchange rates2) strongly penalized by the stores closures in the period, due to the lock-down measures and in lower extent to the social protests. Revenues in the Central and South America in 1H 2020 were down 54.6%, (-50.1% at constant exchange rates2), with 2Q 2020 down 89.2% (-83.1% at constant exchange rates2) strongly penalized by the stores closures in the period. Revenues by product category3 All product categories, at constant exchange rates2, reported a decrease in 1H 2020 vs. the same period of last year. The Fragrances division registered a decrease in Revenues of 66.6% vs. 1H 2019, also due to the postponement of the launch of new products as a consequence of the lock- down measures in the global markets. Gross Profit In 1H 2020 the Gross Profit decreased by 50.5% to 226 million Euros. Its incidence on Revenues was down 480 basis points, moving to 60.0%, from 64.8% of 1H 2019, mainly penalized in 2Q 2020 by lower Primary Full price weight, due to the mandatory closures of the store network for the Covid-19 pandemic for the majority of the full-price season, and by the increase in provisions for obsolescence. Operating Costs In 1H 2020 Operating Costs decreased by 17.2% at current exchange rates (-17.6% at constant exchange rates2), to 300 million Euros, from 363 million Euros in 1H 2019.The decrease is due to the effects of the containment measures on all lines of operating expenses and mainly regards the renegotiation of rents and the reduction of personnel costs also as a consequence of the initial streamlining of the organization. 3

The Operating Costs also include ca. 9 million Euros as a result of the impairment tests. Excluding this negative component, the Operating Costs decreased by 19.8% at current exchange rates. Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA1) The Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA1) decreased by 83.9% over the period, to 30 million Euros, from 184 million Euros of 1H 2019, with an incidence on Revenues of 7.9% from 26.1%. Operating Profit (EBIT) The Operating Profit (EBIT) was negative for 74 million Euros vs. 94 million Euros positive in 1H 2019. Net of the negative cost component of the impairment test, the Operating Profit (EBIT) was negative for 65 million Euros in 1H 2020. Profit before taxes The Profit before taxes in 1H 2020 was negative for 93 million Euros vs. 79 million Euros positive in 1H 2019. Net Profit for the Period The Net Profit for the period, including the Minority Interest, was negative for 86 million Euros vs. 60 million Euros positive in 1H 2019. The 1H 2020 the Group Net Profit was negative for 82 million Euros vs. 58 million Euros positive in 1H 2019. 4

