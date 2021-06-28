Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : 2021.06.28 Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Florence, June 28, 2021 - Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (MTA: SFER), the parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world's leading players in the luxury sector, and Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A., the controlling shareholder of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., announce that an agreement has been reached with Mr. Marco Gobbetti to join Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer.

Marco Gobbetti, current CEO of Burberry, is an Italian manager with a long and relevant professional career in the luxury and fashion sector. Formerly CEO of Moschino, he spent 13 years in the LVMH group where he was CEO of Givenchy and Celine, before taking up his current position in the British company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Marco Gobbetti will take up the position as soon as he is released from his contractual obligations.

An extraordinary Board of Directors meeting of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.a. is scheduled for Thursday, July 1, 2021 for the necessary formalities.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is the parent Company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world's leaders in the luxury industry and whose origins date back to 1927.

The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women's and men's fragrances. The Group's product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees.

The uniqueness and exclusivity of our creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the 'Made in Italy' tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group's products.

With approximately 3,750 employees and a network of 638 mono-brand stores as of 31 March 2021, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets.

