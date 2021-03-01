Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.    SFER   IT0004712375

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.

(SFER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salvatore Ferragamo S p A : “FUTURE POSITIVE” - WINTER 2021

03/01/2021 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"FUTURE POSITIVE" - Winter 2021

Salvatore Ferragamo leaps forward to shape a new now. Inspired by the limitless conceptual freedom of science fiction and the house's heritage of technical innovation, creative director Paul Andrew projects into the future to craft an alternative vision for the present. Fueled by optimism and hope, this is a bright and youthful collection that disrupts and upgrades 21st century tropes of uniform - business, military, evening, sporting - discarding all that is old-fashioned. This collection is driven by sensitivity for the health of our environment.

Paul Andrew says: "In fashion, the past exerts a gravity - we are always drawn to it. For this season I wanted to invert that physics. The objective was to engineer a collection that sees the present through a prism of the future - unleashing a multitude of fresh perspectives. Pre-millennial sci-fi classics Gattaca, Until The End Of The World, and The Matrix were all cinematic influences - past imaginings of the future that have shaped today. For this 'Future Positive' collection I imagined the standard contours of today's uniforms as fossilised remnants of a long-forgotten past, freed of all associations of class, colour or creed. This collection proposes new uniforms for a utopian future in which diversity and positivity combine to transform our world for the better. As Salvatore Ferragamo once said of his own work, this collection is dedicated 'to all those who must walk' - at a time when we must be united in our determination to reimagine, rebuild, progress."

Collection: Ready-to-wear sees tailoring templates blended and sequenced with codes drawn from militaria, moto, athletics, scuba and beyond. For both women and men, shirting, mohair knits, footwear and accessories are connected and complementary, presented in monochrome against bursts of colour. Seasonal advances include capes, coats and parkas in heat-processed leathers and wools, fine gauge technical knitwear, knit bodysuits and dresses patterned in an abstract future camouflage. Utility parkas and casual tailoring, dresses and outerwear strafed with irregular bursts of fringed yarn. A constellation of draped jersey dresses and statements in chainmail star and shine throughout the lineup.

Shoes: Key footwear include space-biker boots, scuba sock sneakers, clogs in rubberised nappa, and a sleek reinterpretation of Ferragamo's iconic F-heel adorned with rhinestones and a galvanised finish. Accessories: Key bags include the Nano-Trifolio in rubberised nappa and a revolumed, deconstructed Studio bag. A travel bag for men comes in a futuristic Gancini-embossed leather and features a pocketed utility strap.

Sustainability Notes:

A dress realized in polyester made from post-consumer recycled materials.

Footwear soles include wood from certified responsibly managed forestry, recycled pre-consumer TPU rubber and polyurethane and metal-free leather tanned with plant-based materials and through a certified lower environmental impact production process.

Selected accessories are made from upcycled pre-consumer offcuts, addressing material waste and avoiding virgin material production, and others are made from certified recycled pre and post-consumer wool and cashmere.

Part of leather have been made with a chrome-free or metal-free tanning process.

Sewing threads for part of footwear and leather goods are made from 100% post-consumer certified recycled PET. Further information is available upon request.

ferragamo.com

ferragamoSalvatoreFerragamoFerragamo

SpotifyYouTubeFerragamo

Disclaimer

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
11:38aSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : “FUTURE POSITIVE” - WINTER 2021
PU
02/24SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : Italian luxury brand taps Medallia to boost custome..
AQ
02/11AMAZON COM  : Ferragamo sue several firms, people over counterfeit products
RE
01/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Visa, Daimler, Moderna
01/28Ferragamo sales fall amid talk of management overhaul
RE
01/28SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : Ferragamo's sales fall 20% in fourth quarter
RE
01/20SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : Ferragamo board to have more independent directors,..
RE
2020Global luxury goods sales set for largest ever fall in Bain forecast
RE
2020SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : Luxury Brands Urge UK Government Not to End Tax-Fre..
DJ
2020SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A  : 2020.11.10 - 9 H 2020 Analyst Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 925 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net income 2020 -79,4 M -95,7 M -95,7 M
Net Debt 2020 533 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,9x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 2 685 M 3 248 M 3 235 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 891
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,81 €
Last Close Price 15,92 €
Spread / Highest target 9,92%
Spread / Average Target -7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi Chief Executive Officer
Ferruccio Ferragamo Chairman & President
Alessandro Corsi Chief Financial Officer
Umberto Tombari Independent Non-Executive Director
Marzio Alessandro Saa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A.0.38%3 248
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.76%320 079
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.44%40 624
VF CORPORATION-7.35%30 996
MONCLER S.P.A.2.31%15 689
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-18.20%13 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ