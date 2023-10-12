(Alliance News) - Salvatore Ferragamo Spa has announced that it has been admitted to the collaborative compliance regime.

Admission to the regime, which will take effect as early as the 2022 tax year, was preceded by verification by the Internal Revenue Service of the adequacy of the tax governance adopted by the company and the internal control system for the detection, measurement, management and control of tax risk, called the Tax Control Framework.

Adherence to this scheme is part of the broader tax strategy adopted by Ferragamo, "which has always been based on the preventive management of tax risk, in the belief that compliance with tax provisions constitutes a fundamental value in the sustainable and ethical conduct of business," the company said.

Marco Gobbetti, chief executive officer and general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo, said, "Ferragamo recognizes strategic importance to the control of tax risk, consistent with its principles of sustainability, governance and business ethics. The company continues and reinforces the path of collaboration and mutual trust with the tax authorities, in the awareness that the implementation of virtuous fiscal behavior, based on the principles of transparency and fairness, is a feature of Ferragamo's sustainability, as it contributes to the stability of both the relative economic results and the contribution through taxes to the economic and social development of the countries in which the group operates."

Salvatore Ferragamo's stock closed Thursday down 0.3 percent at EUR12.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

