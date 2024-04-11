Salvatore Ferragamo SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in fashion industry. The Company mainly creates, develops and produces textiles goods and shoes. The Companyâs products categories are responsible for the manufacture and sale of footwear, leather goods, clothing and accessories for men and women. The Companyâs products include also fragrances and eyewear under the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and on license Ungaro brand. The Companyâs products are distributed mainly through network brand stores, managed both directly and by third parties, as well as department stores and multibrand specialty stores. The Companyâs activities also include the licensing of the Ferragamo brand, rental services, property management and technical consultancy with the Zegna Group. Salvatore Ferragamo SpA operates in Europe, North America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Central and South America.