Salvatore Ferragamo SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in fashion industry. The Company mainly creates, develops and produces textiles goods and shoes. The Company’s products categories are responsible for the manufacture and sale of footwear, leather goods, clothing and accessories for men and women. The Company’s products include also fragrances and eyewear under the Salvatore Ferragamo brand and on license Ungaro brand. The Company’s products are distributed mainly through network brand stores, managed both directly and by third parties, as well as department stores and multibrand specialty stores. The Company’s activities also include the licensing of the Ferragamo brand, rental services, property management and technical consultancy with the Zegna Group. Salvatore Ferragamo SpA operates in Europe, North America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Central and South America.