Salvo Chemical Industry Limited is a Bangladesh-based chemical company. The Company’s products include agro-based-organic chemicals and inorganic chemicals. Its agro-based-organic chemicals products include maize starch powder, maize starch powder-food grade, maize starch powder-textile grade, liquid glucose, maize germ, corn gluten meal, and pulverized fiber. Its inorganic chemicals products include sulphuric acid. The Company is engaged in producing and supplying various chemicals for local consumption, which include sulphuric acid, battery grade water, liquid glucose, starch, dextrose, germ, fiber, corn gluten meal, and others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals