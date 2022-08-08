Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Salzer Electronics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517059   INE457F01013

SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED

(517059)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
182.05 INR   +0.86%
12:45pSALZER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/03SALZER ELECTRONICS : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Salzer Electronics Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 23, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salzer Electronics : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

08/08/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANKARAN BASKARAS UBRAMANI AN

Digitally signed by SANKARAN BASKARASUBRA MANIAN Date: 2022.08.08 14:17:33 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Salzer Electronics Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED
12:45pSALZER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/03SALZER ELECTRONICS : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Salzer Electronics Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 23, 2022
CI
05/23Salzer Electronics' Consolidated Net Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/21Salzer Electronics Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March..
CI
05/11Crisil Affirms Rating on Salzer Electronics' Bank Loans at A; Outlook Stable
MT
05/05Salzer Electronics Receives Patent for Motor Protection Circuit Breaker with Increased ..
MT
05/05Salzer Receives Patent for Motor Protection Circuit Breaker with Increased Air Gap
CI
04/18Salzer Electronics Gets Indian Patent for Integral Cam-operated Rotary Switches
MT
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Salzer Electronics Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 257 M - -
Net income 2021 205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 2 910 M 36,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salzer Electronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Kumar Doraiswamy Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
D. Rajeshkumar Joint Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Nambi Iyengar Rangachary Non-Executive Chairman
M. Lakshminarayana Vice President-Unit II Operations
Sankara Iyer Baskarasubramanian Secretary & Director-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED-3.63%36
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.01%182 510
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.63%100 168
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%80 050
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.38%74 501
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.99%59 207