01.03.2024 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de

 
