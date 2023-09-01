FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - New problems at Aurubis drove away investors in the copper group on Friday. According to its own statements, Aurubis assumes to have fallen victim to metal theft again and therefore cancelled its annual forecast. In pre-borsday Tradegate trading, the shares then fell by almost ten percent compared to the Xetra closing price.

In Xetra trading, they would thus fall to their lowest level since November. The extent of the damage could not yet be determined with certainty, Aurubis said. This creates uncertainty, which scares the market.

Because the Salzgitter Group, which holds a 30 percent stake in Aurubis, also suspended its forecast in the wake of Aurubis' profit warning, the steel manufacturer's shares also fell sharply, most recently by 5.8 percent at the Xetra closing.

Aurubis had already reported in June that it had fallen victim to criminal activity and it looked as if the problems had worsened since then, a trader said in the morning./ajx/mis