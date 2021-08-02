Log in
DGAP-AFR : Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/02/2021 | 03:28am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the 
disclosure of financial statements 
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 
114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-02 / 09:27 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft 
              Eisenhüttenstraße 99 
              38239 Salzgitter 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.salzgitter-ag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223277 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

