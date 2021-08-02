DGAP-AFR : Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
