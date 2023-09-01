ROUNDUP 2/Fraud case: Aurubis cancels annual forecast - Salzgitter too.

HAMBURG - The copper group Aurubis is facing a three-digit million loss as a result of probably extensive metal thefts. As a result, the MDax group on Thursday evening canceled its profit outlook for fiscal year 2022/23, which runs until the end of September. Steelmaker Salzgitter, which holds just under 30 percent of Aurubis, also suspended its annual forecast. Shares in both companies came under heavy pressure on Friday.

ROUNDUP: Fielmann expects more sales after US takeover

HAMBURG - Opticians' group Fielmann expects more sales for the current year after completing the takeover of US competitor SVS Vision. However, due to the takeover costs, the Hamburg-based company initially expects a small contribution to earnings. Fielmann completed the acquisition of SVS Vision on Thursday and will consolidate the U.S. company from September 1.

Walgreens chief Brewer vacates post again less than three years after taking office

DEERFIELD - After less than three years, U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance must look for a new corporate leader. Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer and the board of directors had "mutually agreed" that the manager would vacate her post retroactively to the end of August and step down as a board member, the company announced Friday in Deerfield (U.S. state of Illinois). Until a successor is found, manager Ginger L. Graham is to lead the Group. In pre-market trading, Walgreens shares first lost 2.6 percent before turning positive.

Ifo: Auto industry complains of lack of orders - business climate gloomy

MUNICH - According to a company survey by the Ifo Institute, the German automotive industry assesses its current business worse than in the previous month. Among carmakers, the index for the business situation fell to the zero mark in August, and the index for business expectations even dropped to minus 75 points. "Almost half of the car manufacturers are complaining about a lack of orders," the economic researchers announced in Munich on Friday. However, the order books still provided for half a year of capacity utilization.

VW stops assembly lines in Portugal - Emden also affected

LISBON/WOLFSBURG - VW is temporarily stopping assembly lines in Portugal due to a lack of engine parts from Slovenia. Production at the assembly plant in Palmela near Lisbon is expected to come to a halt from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, a group spokesman confirmed in Wolfsburg on Thursday. The reason, he said, was a supplier of engine parts affected by the floods, which is currently only able to make limited deliveries.

SAP brings in new AI chief from Microsoft

WALLDORF - Europe's largest software maker SAP has found a new head for its artificial intelligence (AI) business at U.S. software giant Microsoft. Walter Sun will take over the post at the Walldorf-based company on Sept. 1, SAP said Friday.

National striker Füllkrug moves from Bremen to Dortmund

DORTMUND/BREMEN - National soccer player Niclas Füllkrug is moving within the Bundesliga from Werder Bremen to Borussia Dortmund. The 30-year-old will receive a contract at his new club until June 30, 2026, BVB announced on Thursday evening. "We are looking forward to this positive guy who will tear himself apart for our club," he said. BVB has ambitious goals in three competitions and we believe we are even stronger with Niclas," Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said of the prominent new signing shortly before the end of the transfer period on Friday.

More news

-Industry criticizes cancellation of requirement for commercial e-cars

-New head of Reckitt Benckiser to start earlier

-Roche with positive data on lung cancer drug Alecensa

-IFA: trade show open to private visitors

-Stellantis to gradually introduce agency model for dealers

-Aida Cruises and the Port of Hamburg continue to tie the knot

-Brewery Alpirsbacher with higher sales

-McLaren subsidiary acquires Dutch wheel manufacturer VanMoof

-Weapons manufacturer Heckler & Koch reports slightly lower sales

-De Loecker becomes new boss at Schleich

-IAA: Automotive supplier ZF with magnet-free e-motor at auto show

-EU Commission approves adapted Covid vaccine

-More and more attacks from Russia and China on German economy

-Mini wind turbines on cell phone tower help with power supply

-DHL Paket raises prices for business customers as of Oct. 1

-Allgaier insolvency administrator: Investor by early 2024

-Call for predictable energy costs and investments for seaports

-Summer transfer period: Bundesliga clubs break records

-Bahn commissioner: states must do more on the Germany ticket

-BVB in Champions League against Paris, AC Milan and Newcastle

-Bayern in Champions League against Man United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray°.

