    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:51:42 pm EDT
39.12 EUR   +1.45%
03/30Truckmaker MAN to shorten hours of up to 11,000 workers on Ukraine crisis
RE
03/30MAN Truck & Bus Sees Significant Supply Gaps, Production Disruption Due to Ukraine War
DJ
03/23VW plans to open Spanish battery plant near Valencia in 2026
RE
Factbox: Impact on EU, UK steel industry of bans on Russian coal imports

04/08/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Men walk along by wagons loaded with coal at the Zlobino railway station in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal.

Existing contracts will have to be terminated by the second week of August, meaning that Russia can continue to receive payments from the EU on coal exports until then.

Britain said this week it would ban imports of Russian coal by the end of 2022.

The bulk of Russian exports are of thermal coal used in power stations, but it also ships metallurgical coal used in steel blast furnaces.

The impact on the met coal market is expected to be less than on thermal coal, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Russia shipped 32 million tonnes of met coal to Europe last year, making up about 17% of Europe's imports, the note said.

"Given met coal's smaller export market and its higher value vs thermal coal, it should be easier to achieve a full redirection of trade flows," Morgan Stanley added.

Below are European steel company responses when contacted about the ban.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's second-largest steel steelmaker said a "significant part" of its European coal usage was already sourced from outside of Russia. "While specific types of coal were supplied from Russia, we are replacing this with alternative sources or moving to alternative materials," it said, without giving details.

SALZGITTER

Germany's second-largest steelmaker said it does not source coking coal from Russia and the very low volume of PCI (pulverised coal injection) material that had come from Russia has been replaced. "Thus an import stop would not affect us at all," the company said.

TATA STEEL

The British arm of the Indian steelmaker said it has suspended further shipments of coal from Russia. The company has adequate stocks of raw materials at its Port Talbot steelmaking site and has identified alternative sources for coal. "We are not currently expecting disruption to our ability to produce steel for customers," it said.

The European unit it had suspended outstanding coal orders from Russia for the coming months and has starting purchasing alternative supplies.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 1.98% 28.28 Real-time Quote.-1.47%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.20% 84.13 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
SALZGITTER AG 1.87% 39.28 Delayed Quote.22.72%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.61% 1371.1 End-of-day quote.23.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 79 Delayed Quote.9.57%
