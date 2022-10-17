GrInHy2.0: Green Hydrogen for Green Steel

The green hydrogen produced is fed directly into the hydrogen grid of Salzgitter Flachstahl - to date, almost 100 tons of the gas have been used in annealing processes and galvanizing plants for steel finishing. The partnership between Sunfire and Salzgitter AG is to continue beyond GrInHy2.0. "For the transformation of steel production towards hydrogen-based processes, the criteria of availability and cost-effectiveness are becoming increasingly important. Therefore, high-temperature electrolysis is a very interesting technology in the field of steel production, which we will continue to support intensively," says Dr. Alexander Redenius.

Already at the beginning of the year, the Sunfire electrolyzer set new efficiency standards: For the first time, the project partners were able to demonstrate an electrical efficiency of 84 %el,LHV - this corresponds to an energy requirement of only 39.7 kWh/kgH2. In addition, the system produced up to 200 Nm3 (standard cubic meters) of green hydrogen per hour. No other operator has previously been able to demonstrate such high numbers.

The electrolyzer is based on the innovative SOEC technology (solid oxide electrolysis cell) and runs at operating temperatures of 850 °C. The system utilizes industrial waste heat and renewable electricity to split steam into its components hydrogen and oxygen. "GrInHy2.0 is an important lighthouse project for Sunfire, in which we successfully demonstrated our SOEC technology on an industrial scale," says Christian von Olshausen, Sunfire CTO. "At the same time, we have gained valuable insights for the further technical development. Projects like this lay the foundation for rapidly scaling electrolysis technologies worldwide."

In addition to Salzgitter Flachstahl, Salzgitter Mannesmann Forschung and Sunfire, the SMS Group company Paul Wurth, Tenova and the French research institution CEA are also part of the project.

More information about GrInHy2.0 and SALCOS® can be found at www.green-industrial-hydrogen.com and salcos.salzgitter-ag.com