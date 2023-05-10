Advanced search
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:06 2023-05-10 am EDT
34.41 EUR   -3.02%
04:59aJPMorgan leaves Salzgitter at 'Underweight' - Target 31.10 euros
DP
04:13aSALZGITTER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04:08aSALZGITTER AG : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
JPMorgan leaves Salzgitter at 'Underweight' - Target 31.10 euros

05/10/2023 | 04:59am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Salzgitter AG at "Underweight" with a price target of 31.10 euros. The outlook for full-year pre-tax profit means market expectations need to be revised downward, analyst Dominic O'Kane wrote Wednesday in an initial reaction to the quarterly report. Cash flow, however, solidly topped his expectations./ag/gl

Original publication date: 10.05.2023 / 07:36 / BST Initial disclosure date: 10.05.2023 / 07:36 / BST

© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 921 M 13 062 M 13 062 M
Net income 2023 352 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2023 713 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,37x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 1 919 M 2 103 M 2 103 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 23 566
Free-Float 38,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 35,48 €
Average target price 36,51 €
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Birgit Spanner-Ulmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG24.40%2 103
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.25.94%22 271
JSW STEEL LIMITED-5.64%21 178
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-1.51%14 714
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD-3.44%12 084
TERNIUM S.A.27.00%7 619
