JPMorgan leaves Salzgitter at 'Underweight' - Target 31.10 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Salzgitter AG at "Underweight" with a price target of 31.10 euros. The outlook for full-year pre-tax profit means market expectations need to be revised downward, analyst Dominic O'Kane wrote Wednesday in an initial reaction to the quarterly report. Cash flow, however, solidly topped his expectations./ag/gl

Original publication date: 10.05.2023 / 07:36 / BST Initial disclosure date: 10.05.2023 / 07:36 / BST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------