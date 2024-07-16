NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US bank JPMorgan has lowered its target price for Salzgitter AG from 19.10 to 16.80 euros and left its rating at "Neutral". Weaker purchasing managers' indices in the EU and the USA had recently weighed on the share prices of European steel manufacturers, wrote analyst Dominic O'Kane in an industry study published on Tuesday. Shorter delivery times point to weaker demand. With a view to Salzgitter's upcoming quarterly results, the expert placed the share on "Negative Catalyst Watch" and thus expects negative news in the short term./bek/ck

Publication of the original study: 15.07.2024 / 20:20 / BST

First dissemination of the original study: 16.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST

