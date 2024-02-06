FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Bankhaus Metzler has upgraded Salzgitter AG from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its target price from 28.50 to 32.50 euros. Analyst Thomas Schulte-Vorwick justified the improved vote in a study published on Tuesday with the latest steel price developments on the futures markets. These are a potential price driver for the shares of the steel group, which could benefit from the higher price level from the second quarter onwards. Against this backdrop, he sees an attractive entry opportunity./tih/ajx

Publication of the original study: 06.02.2024 / 08:09 / CET

First distribution of the original study: 06.02.2024 / 08:09 / CET

