SALZGITTER AG    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 01:58:13 pm
12.585 EUR   -0.28%
01:30pSALZGITTER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01:30pSALZGITTER AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:29pSALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
SALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating

11/03/2020 | 01:29pm EST

Baader Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 11.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

All news about SALZGITTER AG
10:10aSALZGITTER : reports a pre-tax result of  -224.4 million in the first nine mont..
PU
10:00aSALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Salzgitter Group reports a pre-tax result of ? -..
EQ
10/27SALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
10/19SALZGITTER : Vattenfall AB - Gunnar Groebler leaves Vattenfall to become CEO of ..
AQ
10/17SALZGITTER : Ad-hoc release dated 17.10.2020
PU
10/17SALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jör..
EQ
10/16Metals tycoon Gupta targets Thyssenkrupp in steel consolidation push
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 7 204 M 8 449 M 8 449 M
Net income 2020 -226 M -266 M -266 M
Net Debt 2020 579 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,05x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 683 M 794 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 24 400
Free-Float 58,4%
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,50 €
Last Close Price 12,62 €
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Hasan Cakir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-36.13%794
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-3.31%18 475
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.03%12 010
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-14.23%11 059
JSW STEEL LIMITED14.65%9 975
EVRAZ PLC-10.89%6 764
