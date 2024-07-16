Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel segment includes Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech, Peiner Traeger GmbH and HSP Hoesch Spundwand und Profil GmbH and provides various pig iron, steel and steel products. The Mannesmann segment provides steel tubes and pipes and operates through Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH. The Trading segment is engaged in trading steel products through Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH and Universal Eisen und Stahl GmbH. The Technology segment provides products and services for manufacturers of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages.