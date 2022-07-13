Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Salzgitter AG
News
Summary
SZG
DE0006202005
SALZGITTER AG
(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:10 2022-07-13 pm EDT
22.44
EUR
-1.15%
02:48p
SALZGITTER AG
: Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:34a
SALZGITTER
: Green light for green steel
PU
10:34a
SALZGITTER
: Supervisory Board approves own funds amounting to 723 million for the realization of the first stage of the transformation program
PU
SALZGITTER AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
07/13/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 28.50.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SALZGITTER AG
02:48p
SALZGITTER AG
: Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:34a
SALZGITTER
: Green light for green steel
PU
10:34a
SALZGITTER
: Supervisory Board approves own funds amounting to 723 million for the reali..
PU
10:32a
SALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: Green light for green steel
EQ
10:24a
SALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: Salzgitter AG's Supervisory Board approves own funds amoun..
EQ
07/08
SALZGITTER AG
: Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/07
Volkswagen, partners to invest $20 bln in car battery business
RE
07/07
Salzgitter Group secures implementation steps of SALCOS
AQ
07/07
Volkswagen, partners to invest over $20 billion in car battery business
RE
07/07
Volkswagen Bundles Battery Activities
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on SALZGITTER AG
02:48p
SALZGITTER AG
: Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/08
SALZGITTER AG
: Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/07
SALZGITTER AG
: Jefferies is less optimistic
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
12 323 M
12 403 M
12 403 M
Net income 2022
910 M
916 M
916 M
Net Debt 2022
296 M
298 M
298 M
P/E ratio 2022
1,35x
Yield 2022
3,67%
Capitalization
1 208 M
1 219 M
1 216 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,12x
EV / Sales 2023
0,11x
Nbr of Employees
23 956
Free-Float
38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
22,70 €
Average target price
34,05 €
Spread / Average Target
50,0%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler
Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker
Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse
Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Roland Flach
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG
-27.75%
1 236
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
-14.94%
20 166
JSW STEEL LIMITED
-12.42%
17 355
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
-18.25%
14 919
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.
-4.93%
14 613
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.
-12.55%
6 905
