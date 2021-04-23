Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Salzgitter AG
News
Summary
SZG
DE0006202005
SALZGITTER AG
(SZG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/23 11:30:01 am
27.33
EUR
+4.00%
11:25a
SALZGITTER AG
: Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:46a
SALZGITTER
: Ad-hoc release dated 23.04.2021
PU
08:45a
SALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: After an encouraging start to the year, the Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
04/23/2021 | 11:25am EDT
04/23/2021 | 11:25am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 35.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
8 841 M
10 662 M
10 662 M
Net income 2021
214 M
258 M
258 M
Net Debt 2021
605 M
729 M
729 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,84x
Yield 2021
0,70%
Capitalization
1 421 M
1 708 M
1 714 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,23x
EV / Sales 2022
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
23 455
Free-Float
58,4%
More Financials
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
26,62 €
Last Close Price
26,28 €
Spread / Highest target
33,2%
Spread / Average Target
1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target
-54,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann
Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker
Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse
Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG
21.11%
1 708
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.
39.33%
28 447
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
57.17%
21 332
JSW STEEL LIMITED
65.48%
20 501
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.
19.14%
20 190
EVRAZ PLC
33.63%
12 707
More Results
