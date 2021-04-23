Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Salzgitter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SALZGITTER AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating

04/23/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 35.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SALZGITTER AG
11:25aSALZGITTER AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:46aSALZGITTER  : Ad-hoc release dated 23.04.2021
PU
08:45aSALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : After an encouraging start to the year, the Salz..
EQ
04/21SALZGITTER AG  : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/16SALZGITTER AG  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/15SALZGITTER AG  : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
04/15SALZGITTER AG  : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
04/14SALZGITTER AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/13Volkswagen, Union Agree on Wage Increase, Bonus for 120,000 Employees
DJ
04/09SALZGITTER  : to present SALCOS on Hydrogen Panel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 841 M 10 662 M 10 662 M
Net income 2021 214 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2021 605 M 729 M 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 708 M 1 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 455
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,62 €
Last Close Price 26,28 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG21.11%1 708
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.39.33%28 447
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION57.17%21 332
JSW STEEL LIMITED65.48%20 501
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.19.14%20 190
EVRAZ PLC33.63%12 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ