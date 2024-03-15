SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - The steel group Salzgitter AG will present its balance sheet for 2023 on Friday. CEO Gunnar Groebler and CFO Burkhard Becker will explain the results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at the digital annual press conference starting at 10 a.m. In the first nine months of 2023, the steelmaker recorded significant declines in sales and profits and lowered its targets for the year as a whole./fjo/DP/stw
Salzgitter AG draws up balance sheet for 2023
