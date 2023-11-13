Salzgitter AG generates presentable nine-month result despite economic headwind

EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
In the first nine months of the financial year, the Salzgitter Group generated a presentable result in an environment characterized by increasing economic challenges. This trend was mainly driven by the still satisfactory results of the Steel Production and Steel Processing business units in the first half year and the continuously outstanding performance of the Technology Business Unit. Compared with year-end 2022, the Salzgitter Group’s net financial debt decreased by more than € 150 million despite the high level of investment. This achievement once more demonstrates the Salzgitter Group’s robust balance sheet and sound financial position.
The Salzgitter Group’s external sales dropped to € 8.4 billion (9M 2022: € 9.8 billion) due to a downturn in shipment volumes and the lower average selling prices of many rolled steel products compared with the year-earlier period. EBITDA of € 576.0 million (9M 2022: € 1,396.8 million) and earnings before taxes of € 254.3 million (9M 2022: € 1,145.3 million) were generated. The result includes a contribution of € 20.0 million from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the (IFRS) equity method (9M 2022: € 115.7 million). The after-tax result came in at € 193.7 million (9M 2022: € 945.8 million), which brings basic earnings per share to € 3.51 (9M 2022: € 17.40). Return on capital employed (ROCE) amounted to 6.5 % (9M 2022: 22.9 %). The equity ratio remained virtually stable at 44.9 % (9M 2022: 45.2 %). Net debt declined by around € 400 million year on year (€ – 400.8 million; 9M 2022: € – 802.4 million).
External sales by business unit (EUR million):
EBITDA by business unit (EUR million):
Earnings before taxes (EBT) by business unit (EUR million):
Outlook
Against the backdrop of the sustained weak development of the German economy and the extremely volatile political and economic environment we anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2023:
We make reference to the fact that criteria of the annual financial statements and imponderables, including changes in the cost of raw materials, precious metal prices and exchange rates, may still exert a considerable influence on the end of the financial year. The resulting impact on performance may be within a substantial range, either to the positive or to the negative.
The complete report released on the results of the first nine months 2023 can be viewed at: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications.html
