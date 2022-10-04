Advanced search
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39 2022-10-04 am EDT
21.54 EUR   +6.11%
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft : EU Commission declares permissibility of the application for public funding for Salzgitter AG's transformation (SALCOS®)
EQ
EU Approves EUR1 Billion German Measure for Salzgitter Decarbonization
DJ
09/28SALZGITTER AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: EU Commission declares permissibility of the application for public funding for Salzgitter AG's transformation (SALCOS®)

10/04/2022 | 11:29am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: EU Commission declares permissibility of the application for public funding for Salzgitter AG’s transformation (SALCOS®)

04-Oct-2022 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EU Commission has today notified the application for Salzgitter AG concerning the funding of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program, and has therefore declared the state aid measures applied for to be compatible with European law. Another essential precondition for the granting of the requested national funding has therefore been set in place. Following the signing of an administrative agreement on September 15, 2022 by Minister President Stephan Weil and State Secretary Stefan Wenzel (BMWK) to mark the commitment of the Federal State of Lower Saxony and the Federal Republic of Germany to promoting SALCOS®, the EU Commission's approval has also been obtained.

 

Pending a positive, conclusive review and decision by the national funding authorities, we now assume that, in accordance with the administrative agreement of September 15, 2022, the Federal Government and the Federal State of Lower Saxony will contribute up to € 700 million and up to € 300 million respectively to promoting SALCOS®. Together with the funds already approved by Salzgitter AG in an amount of 723 million, this would therefore secure financing the first development stage of SALCOS® for implementation by the end of 2025.

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1456711

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1456711  04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
