    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021

09/07/2021 | 05:09am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Expectations for the best pre-tax result in a decade: Salzgitter Group raises its profit guidance again for the financial year 2021 07-Sep-2021 / 11:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter Group's good performance continued in the summer quarter as well. The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units. Furthermore, the margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated. Consequently, and provided that the market continues its stable development through to the end of the year despite the latent coronavirus crisis, we are raising our profit guidance again for the financial year 2021 and now assume a pre-tax profit of between EUR 600 million and EUR 700 million for the Salzgitter Group (previously: between EUR 400 million and EUR 600 million). Contact: Markus Heidler Head of Investor Relations Salzgitter AG Eisenhüttenstraße 99 38239 Salzgitter Phone +49 5341 21-6105 Fax +49 5341 21-2570 E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

07-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft 
              Eisenhüttenstraße 99 
              38239 Salzgitter 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 5341 21-01 
Fax:          +49 5341 21-2727 
E-mail:       info@salzgitter-ag.de 
Internet:     www.salzgitter-ag.de 
ISIN:         DE0006202005 
WKN:          620200 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1231705 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
1231705 07-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231705&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

