  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Salzgitter AG
  News
  Summary
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:03 2023-04-24 am EDT
36.70 EUR   -0.54%
01:47a Salzgitter earns more than expected at the start of the year - forecast confirmed
DP
01:32a Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft : Salzgitter AG off to a promising start into the financial year 2023
EQ
04/21 SALZGITTER AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG off to a promising start into the financial year 2023

04/24/2023 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG off to a promising start into the financial year 2023

24-Apr-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of € 290 million (Q1 2022: € 548 million) and € 183 million in profit before taxes (Q1 2022: € 465 million) in the first quarter of the financial year 2023, thereby exceeding current capital market expectations. The Steel Production, Steel Processing and Technology business units in particular recorded very gratifying  earnings. The result includes a contribution of € 29 million from Aurubis AG (Q1 2022: € 62 million), an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). Irrespective of the strong start into the year, we maintain our sales and earnings forecast from March 27, 2023, due to the volatile political and economic environment and continue to anticipate:

 

  • sales in the region of € 13 billion (2022: € 12.6 billion),
  • earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between € 750 million and € 850 million,
  • a pre-tax profit of between € 300 million and € 400 million, and
  • a return on capital employed (ROCE) notably below the previous year's level.

 

Further details on the financial statements for the first quarter will be published on May 10, 2023, as scheduled.


Contact:

Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de


End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1614443

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1614443  24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 580 M 12 713 M 12 713 M
Net income 2023 341 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2023 528 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 1 996 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 566
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,90 €
Average target price 36,46 €
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Birgit Spanner-Ulmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG29.38%2 191
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.23.08%22 109
JSW STEEL LIMITED-7.36%20 811
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.17%15 160
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.55%11 994
TERNIUM S.A.35.60%8 135
