EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG off to a promising start into the financial year 2023



24-Apr-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of € 290 million (Q1 2022: € 548 million) and € 183 million in profit before taxes (Q1 2022: € 465 million) in the first quarter of the financial year 2023, thereby exceeding current capital market expectations. The Steel Production, Steel Processing and Technology business units in particular recorded very gratifying earnings. The result includes a contribution of € 29 million from Aurubis AG (Q1 2022: € 62 million), an investment included at equity (IFRS accounting). Irrespective of the strong start into the year, we maintain our sales and earnings forecast from March 27, 2023, due to the volatile political and economic environment and continue to anticipate: sales in the region of € 13 billion (2022: € 12.6 billion),

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between € 750 million and € 850 million,

a pre-tax profit of between € 300 million and € 400 million, and

a return on capital employed (ROCE) notably below the previous year's level. Further details on the financial statements for the first quarter will be published on May 10, 2023, as scheduled.

Contact: Markus Heidler



Head of Investor Relations



Salzgitter AG

Eisenhüttenstraße 99

38239 Salzgitter



Phone +49 5341 21-6105

Fax +49 5341 21-2570

End of Inside Information

