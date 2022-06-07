Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Salzgitter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 03:21:09 am EDT
38.28 EUR   -0.21%
SALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Salzgitter Group and Rio Tinto sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine and expand processes and supply chains
EQ
SALZGITTER : and Rio Tinto sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine and expand processes and supply chains
PU
Salzgitter Group and LKAB agree on technical cooperation
AQ
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group and Rio Tinto sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine and expand processes and supply chains

06/07/2022 | 03:06am EDT
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Agreement
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group and Rio Tinto sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine and expand processes and supply chains

07.06.2022 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Use of high-quality iron ore products for SALCOS® to be examined


Rio Tinto and the Salzgitter Group have agreed in an MoU – Memorandum of Understanding – to examine technical, logistical and grade-specific issues for low-carbon supply chains and green steel production processes. The focus will be on the future supply of high-quality iron ore products for the SALCOS® program.

The SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking program will play a prominent role here as by 2033, the Salzgitter Group will have achieved virtually carbon-free steel production thanks to SALCOS®, assuming the right economic conditions and significant public funding.

Rio Tinto Chief Commercial Officer Alf Barrios said, “We welcome the chance to work with Salzgitter on ways to accelerate steelmaking, in keeping with our commitment to reduce emissions across the steel value chain. Salzgitter has one of the world’s most advanced green steelmaking projects. Rio Tinto is excited at the opportunity of supplying our product and combining our technical expertise with that of Salzgitter to help advance the SALCOS®-Program.”

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH Chairman of the Management Board, Ulrich Grethe, commented as follows: “With this alliance, we want to combine the knowledge of both companies to make further progress with low-carbon steel production. In this context, the Salzgitter Group is relying on strong partners as set out in our ‘Salzgitter AG 2030’ Group strategy, line with its motto of ‘Partnering for Circular Solutions’.”

The technical issues comprise the following in detail: optimizing pellet quality with respect to direct reduction with hydrogen, the use of lump ore and other iron carriers when reducing by hydrogen, and the production of a sinter for deployment in a direct reduction plant when reducing by hydrogen. Furthermore, the carbon emissions in the entire supply chain and opportunities for their registration and certification are to be examined.

Both companies will also actively engage in this sphere as with low-carbon steel production and the requisite raw materials they can lay the foundation for achieving their sustainability targets and those of their customers.

Rio Tinto produces iron ore in Canada and Australia. The Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) produces direct reduction pellets and blast furnace pellets, as well as concentrate in Canada. Rio Tinto Iron Ore produces lump and fine ore in the Pilbara region of Australia.

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel and technology company and a pioneer in low-carbon steel production with SALCOS®. For further information, please go to: www.salzgitter-ag.de and https://salcos.salzgitter-ag.com/de/

Contact for journalists:
Thorsten Möllmann
Head of Group Communications / Group Spokesman
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21 2300
email: moellmann.t@salzgitter-ag.de
www.salzgitter-ag.com

Olaf Reinecke
Deputy Press Spokesman
Salzgitter AG
Group Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21 5350
email: reinecke.o@salzgitter-ag.de
www.salzgitter-ag.com




Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

07.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1369247

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1369247  07.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1369247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 239 M 13 088 M 13 088 M
Net income 2022 929 M 993 M 993 M
Net Debt 2022 382 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,23x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 2 075 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 956
Free-Float 43,4%
