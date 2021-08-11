Log in
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/11 11:30:00 am
33.72 EUR   +2.24%
11:16aSALZGITTER : Analyst Conference 1st Half of 2021
PU
07:46aSALZGITTER : First half of 2021
PU
07:46aSALZGITTER : Interim Report 1st Half 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salzgitter : Analyst Conference 1st Half of 2021

08/11/2021 | 11:16am EDT
On 11 August, the analysts' conference on the results of the first half of 2021 took place in Frankfurt am Main. CEO Gunnar Groebler and CFO Burkhard Becker reported on the most successful first half-year since 2008.

Details on the results, developments and an outlook can be found in the following presentation.

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SALZGITTER AG
Financials
Sales 2021 8 797 M 10 317 M 10 317 M
Net income 2021 403 M 473 M 473 M
Net Debt 2021 718 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 1 784 M 2 091 M 2 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 867
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,98 €
Average target price 29,21 €
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG55.48%2 091
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.28%27 228
JSW STEEL LIMITED86.42%23 321
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION48.69%20 357
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.17%20 038
EVRAZ PLC34.14%12 775