    DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:47:32 2023-03-27 am EDT
32.28 EUR   +2.87%
Salzgitter : Annual Report 2022 (including non-financial Report)
PU
Salzgitter expects weaker year - but encouraging start to the year
DP
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft : Salzgitter Group delivers 1.2 billion in earnings before taxes in the exceptional year of 2022
EQ
Salzgitter : Annual Report 2022 (including non-financial Report)

03/27/2023 | 03:18am EDT
To Our Shareholders

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

82

NON-FINANCIAL REPORT

3

The Salzgitter Group in Figures

83

About this Report

4

Letter of the Executive Board

84

Sustainability at Salzgitter AG

7

Report of the Supervisory Board

94

Environment, Climate and Energy

12

The Salzgitter Share

100

EU Taxonomy

110

Social Aspects

122

Governance and Compliance

15

COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT

130

GRI Index

16

Fundamental Information about the Group

28

Declaration of Corporate Governance

135

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

44

Information Concerning Takeovers

46

Financial Control System

136

Consolidated Income Statement

47

Performance Report

137

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

49

Profitability, Financial Position and Net Assets

138

Consolidated Balance Sheet

67

Opportunities and Risk Report, Guidance

139

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

140

Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity

141

Notes

205

FURTHER INFORMATION

206

Assurance from the Legal Representatives

207

Audit opinions

To Our Shareholders

The Salzgitter Group in Figures

THE SALZGITTER GROUP IN FIGURES

Crude steel production External salesInvestments3

Depreciation / amortization3,4 Total assets

Non-current assets Current assets

Inventories

Cash and cash equivalents

EBIT before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

Equity

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities Current liabilities of which due to banks5

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Net financial position on the reporting date6 Employees

€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m

- 306

- 508

11,10310,255

4,5104,250

6,5936,005

3,4743,123

988742

4,8503,357

6,2536,898

2,7043,247

3,5493,651

756858

- 553

- 544

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

Personnel expenses

Core workforce on the reporting date7 Total workforce on the reporting date8

€mEmployeesEmployees

- 1,883

- 1,770

22,62222,356

24,56924,255

Disclosure of financial data in compliance with IFRS

  • Adjustment of the previous year's figures due to the new Group structure

  • 2 ROCE = EBIT I (= EBT + interest expenses excl. interest portion in transfers to pension provisions) divided by the sum of shareholders' equity (excl. calculation of deferred tax), tax provisions, interest-bearing liabilities (excl. pension provision) as well as liabilities from finance leasing and forfaiting

    Consolidated result Earnings per share - basic

  • 3 Excluding financial assets

  • 4 Scheduled and unscheduled write-downs

  • Current and non-current bank liabilities

    Return on capital employed (ROCE) Cash flow from operating activities

  • 6 Including investments, e.g. securities and structured investments

  • Excl. trainee contracts and excl. non-active age-related part-time work

  • Incl. trainee contracts and incl. non-active age-related part-time work

2022

2021

Crude steel production

kt

6,109

6,749

External sales

€m

12,553

9,767

Steel Production Business Unit1

€m

4,263

3,127

Steel Processing Business Unit1

€m

2,106

1,510

Trading Business Unit

€m

4,581

3,603

Technology Business Unit

€m

1,430

1,360

Industrial Participations / Consolidation

€m

174

167

EBIT before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

€m

1,618

1,262

Steel Production Business Unit1

€m

946

657

Steel Processing Business Unit1

€m

173

- 30

Trading Business Unit

€m

268

363

Technology Business Unit

€m

77

84

Industrial Participations / Consolidation

€m

154

187

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

€m

1,312

753

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

€m

1,245

706

Steel Production Business Unit1

€m

791

495

Steel Processing Business Unit1

€m

86

- 309

Trading Business Unit

€m

243

353

Technology Business Unit

€m

48

59

Industrial Participations / Consolidation1

€m

77

108

Consolidated result

€m

1,085

586

Earnings per share - basic

20.00

10.74

Return on capital employed (ROCE)2

%

20.1

16.2

Cash flow from operating activities

€m

597

329

To Our Shareholders

Letter of the Executive Board

LETTER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Valued Shareholders, Ladies and Gentlemen,

In December, the Association for the German Language (GfdS) chose the "turn of an era" as the expression of the year 2022. We consider this entirely appropriate as Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 epitomizes precisely this: the turn of an era. Even though recent decades have not seen our continent spared from military conflicts and civil war, Russia's aggression marks a new and dissonant dimension. The attack is a human tragedy, one that has brought suffering, pain and destruction straight to the heart of Europe.

The war against Ukraine and the sanctions subsequently imposed by the international community on Russia have had an impact not only on the Ukrainians, Russians and their neighbors, but also on all of us. Dramatic turbulence ensued temporarily on the markets. Energy prices in particular soared to unprecedented highs, presenting not only individual households but also Europe's entire economy with tremendous challenges. Against this backdrop, steel prices also rose by leaps and bounds to record levels during spring-time. Once the steel market had adapted to the abrupt end to imports from Ukraine and Russia, prices already began to fall again as from the summer onward.

The "turn of an era" is also a fitting description for Salzgitter AG's financial year 2022. We presented our new "Salzgitter AG 2030" corporate strategy in February. As part of this strategy, we implemented a new corporate structure with henceforth four business units - effective at the end of the first quarter - that has enabled us to reinforce our position, with an even stronger orientation toward the market and our customers. Following a unanimous vote in July by our Supervisory Board, funds were released for the purpose of implementing the first stage of our SALCOS® decarbonization program. The measure marked the start of the most ambitious investment program in our company's history. These endeavors underscore our role as a pioneer of Europe's industrial decarbonization.

Furthermore, we have rigorously forged ahead with our new strategy and its focus on the circular economy. In this context, we have signed numerous agreements with prestigious customers tounderpin and expand recycling and the delivery of low carbon steel as from 2026 - true to our "Partnering for Transformation" mission. After all, strong partners are needed for decarbonization as the task of generations. In the meantime, we have gained many such partners, and we view ourselves as one of them for our stakeholders.

This is ultimately also borne out by the result of the financial year 2022. At € 1,245 million, the Salzgitter Group generated earnings before taxes above the one billion euro mark for the first time since 2008, achieving the second best operating result in the company's history despite the huge challenges posed by the geopolitical and macroeconomic situation. The outstanding results of the Steel Production and Trading business units played a decisive role in achieving this success - while the Steel Processing and Technology business units also delivered gratifying contributions, as did our participating investment in Aurubis AG.

Whereas, in the first six months of the year, the rapid increase in steel prices definitively bolstered this trend, the second half of the year brought a market environment impacted by energy prices at record levels and deep uncertainty, accompanied by falling steel prices. Some product segments saw prices even drop below pre-war levels at year-end.

Uncertainty will continue to dominate the outlook in the coming months - and only one thing is certain: market volatility is here to stay. Geostrategic imponderables lead to dampened economic expectations, and inflation at persistently high levels has determined the most recent forecasts. These conditions in the environment are set to prevail, at least in the first half of 2023, even if we have seen the first tentatively positive signs of sales and contract volumes trending upward since early December. The year now ended has shown the robust and resilient nature of our corporate strategy in the face of unexpected developments. That strengthens our resolve in consistently staying on our chosen course and to continue our transformation as a pioneer in producing "green steel".

In view of the excellent results in the financial year 2022, and taking account of the exceptionally challenging political and economic situation, the Executive Board, together with the Supervisory Board, will put forward a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 2 to pay dividend of € 1.00 per share. Compared with 2021, this corresponds to an increase of one fourth.

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SALZGITTER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 461 M 13 405 M 13 405 M
Net income 2022 1 003 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
Net Debt 2022 673 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,66x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 1 697 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 322
Free-Float 38,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,38 €
Average target price 34,86 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG10.03%1 826
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.13.42%20 455
JSW STEEL LIMITED-14.40%19 156
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.36%15 798
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.42%13 229
TERNIUM S.A.27.68%7 660
