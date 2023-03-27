Salzgitter : Annual Report 2022 (including non-financial Report)

To Our Shareholders

To Our Shareholders The Salzgitter Group in Figures THE SALZGITTER GROUP IN FIGURES Crude steel production External salesInvestments3 Depreciation / amortization3,4 Total assets Non-current assets Current assets Inventories Cash and cash equivalents EBIT before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) Equity Liabilities Non-current liabilities Current liabilities of which due to banks5 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) Net financial position on the reporting date6 Employees €m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m€m - 306 - 508 11,10310,255 4,5104,250 6,5936,005 3,4743,123 988742 4,8503,357 6,2536,898 2,7043,247 3,5493,651 756858 - 553 - 544 Earnings before taxes (EBT) Personnel expenses Core workforce on the reporting date7 Total workforce on the reporting date8 €mEmployeesEmployees - 1,883 - 1,770 22,62222,356 24,56924,255 Disclosure of financial data in compliance with IFRS  Adjustment of the previous year's figures due to the new Group structure

2 ROCE = EBIT I (= EBT + interest expenses excl. interest portion in transfers to pension provisions) divided by the sum of shareholders' equity (excl. calculation of deferred tax), tax provisions, interest-bearing liabilities (excl. pension provision) as well as liabilities from finance leasing and forfaiting Consolidated result Earnings per share - basic

3 Excluding financial assets

4 Scheduled and unscheduled write-downs

 Current and non-current bank liabilities Return on capital employed (ROCE) Cash flow from operating activities

6 Including investments, e.g. securities and structured investments

 Excl. trainee contracts and excl. non-active age-related part-time work

 Incl. trainee contracts and incl. non-active age-related part-time work

2022 2021 Crude steel production kt 6,109 6,749 External sales €m 12,553 9,767 Steel Production Business Unit1 €m 4,263 3,127 Steel Processing Business Unit1 €m 2,106 1,510 Trading Business Unit €m 4,581 3,603 Technology Business Unit €m 1,430 1,360 Industrial Participations / Consolidation €m 174 167 EBIT before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) €m 1,618 1,262 Steel Production Business Unit1 €m 946 657 Steel Processing Business Unit1 €m 173 - 30 Trading Business Unit €m 268 363 Technology Business Unit €m 77 84 Industrial Participations / Consolidation €m 154 187 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) €m 1,312 753 Earnings before taxes (EBT) €m 1,245 706 Steel Production Business Unit1 €m 791 495 Steel Processing Business Unit1 €m 86 - 309 Trading Business Unit €m 243 353 Technology Business Unit €m 48 59 Industrial Participations / Consolidation1 €m 77 108 Consolidated result €m 1,085 586 Earnings per share - basic € 20.00 10.74 Return on capital employed (ROCE)2 % 20.1 16.2 Cash flow from operating activities €m 597 329

LETTER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Valued Shareholders, Ladies and Gentlemen,

In December, the Association for the German Language (GfdS) chose the "turn of an era" as the expression of the year 2022. We consider this entirely appropriate as Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 epitomizes precisely this: the turn of an era. Even though recent decades have not seen our continent spared from military conflicts and civil war, Russia's aggression marks a new and dissonant dimension. The attack is a human tragedy, one that has brought suffering, pain and destruction straight to the heart of Europe.

The war against Ukraine and the sanctions subsequently imposed by the international community on Russia have had an impact not only on the Ukrainians, Russians and their neighbors, but also on all of us. Dramatic turbulence ensued temporarily on the markets. Energy prices in particular soared to unprecedented highs, presenting not only individual households but also Europe's entire economy with tremendous challenges. Against this backdrop, steel prices also rose by leaps and bounds to record levels during spring-time. Once the steel market had adapted to the abrupt end to imports from Ukraine and Russia, prices already began to fall again as from the summer onward.

The "turn of an era" is also a fitting description for Salzgitter AG's financial year 2022. We presented our new "Salzgitter AG 2030" corporate strategy in February. As part of this strategy, we implemented a new corporate structure with henceforth four business units - effective at the end of the first quarter - that has enabled us to reinforce our position, with an even stronger orientation toward the market and our customers. Following a unanimous vote in July by our Supervisory Board, funds were released for the purpose of implementing the first stage of our SALCOS® decarbonization program. The measure marked the start of the most ambitious investment program in our company's history. These endeavors underscore our role as a pioneer of Europe's industrial decarbonization.

Furthermore, we have rigorously forged ahead with our new strategy and its focus on the circular economy. In this context, we have signed numerous agreements with prestigious customers tounderpin and expand recycling and the delivery of low carbon steel as from 2026 - true to our "Partnering for Transformation" mission. After all, strong partners are needed for decarbonization as the task of generations. In the meantime, we have gained many such partners, and we view ourselves as one of them for our stakeholders.

This is ultimately also borne out by the result of the financial year 2022. At € 1,245 million, the Salzgitter Group generated earnings before taxes above the one billion euro mark for the first time since 2008, achieving the second best operating result in the company's history despite the huge challenges posed by the geopolitical and macroeconomic situation. The outstanding results of the Steel Production and Trading business units played a decisive role in achieving this success - while the Steel Processing and Technology business units also delivered gratifying contributions, as did our participating investment in Aurubis AG.

Whereas, in the first six months of the year, the rapid increase in steel prices definitively bolstered this trend, the second half of the year brought a market environment impacted by energy prices at record levels and deep uncertainty, accompanied by falling steel prices. Some product segments saw prices even drop below pre-war levels at year-end.

Uncertainty will continue to dominate the outlook in the coming months - and only one thing is certain: market volatility is here to stay. Geostrategic imponderables lead to dampened economic expectations, and inflation at persistently high levels has determined the most recent forecasts. These conditions in the environment are set to prevail, at least in the first half of 2023, even if we have seen the first tentatively positive signs of sales and contract volumes trending upward since early December. The year now ended has shown the robust and resilient nature of our corporate strategy in the face of unexpected developments. That strengthens our resolve in consistently staying on our chosen course and to continue our transformation as a pioneer in producing "green steel".

In view of the excellent results in the financial year 2022, and taking account of the exceptionally challenging political and economic situation, the Executive Board, together with the Supervisory Board, will put forward a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 2 to pay dividend of € 1.00 per share. Compared with 2021, this corresponds to an increase of one fourth.