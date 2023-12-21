Automotive supplier GEDIA Automotive Group and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). GEDIA will be using CO 2 -reduced steel from the SALCOS® route in manufacturing its products in order to make the production of body press parts and welding components more sustainable in the future.



The Salzgitter Group is gradually converting its steel production to hydrogen-based processes by way of its SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking transformation program. The aim is to achieve virtually carbon free production as from 2033. To this end, the conventional blast furnace route is being replaced by production processes harnessing direct reduction and electric arc furnaces. Salzgitter Flachstahl is already in a position to supply its customers with CO 2 -reduced steel through through what is termed the Peine route, which entails crude steel being produced in electric arc furnaces and cast into slabs.



GEDIA is a long-standing partner of Salzgitter Flachstahl (SZFG). With its nine locations across the globe, the company is supplied by SZFG mainly with cold-rolled strip and galvanized steels for bodywork lightweight construction and chassis components.



Klaus Bierwirth, Chief Commercial Officer / Member of the GEDIA Executive Board: "In Salzgitter AG, we are delighted to have a competent partner at our side who feels just as strongly as the GEDIA Automotive Group does about sustainability and a sense of responsibility. The cooperation between us and signing the MoU will enable us to take further steps in the direction of carbon neutrality and to steadily reduce our ecological footprint."



Phillip Meiser, Sales Director at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH: "Our cooperation with GEDIA that goes way back has been strengthened further through this MoU. Bodywork parts of the future will be manufactured at GEDIA with "green" steel from our SALCOS® program in the near future - sustainably and above all in a manner compatible with our environment."