CO 2 -reduced steel by the SALCOS® route

Automotive industry supplier Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). To put its own production on a more sustainable footing, the company based in Baden-Württemberg will in future use CO 2 -reduced steel produced by the SALCOS® route for the manufacture of complex body shell modules.

Guided by the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program, the Salzgitter Group will be converting its steel production step by step to hydrogen-based processes. The goal is to achieve virtually CO 2 -free production with effect from 2033. The traditional blast furnace route to steel making will be replaced by production processes based on direct reduction and electric arc furnaces. Salzgitter Flachstahl is already able to supply its customers with CO 2 -reduced steel made by the so-called Peiner route. There the slabs are produced from scrap using the plant's electric arc furnace. Wagon Automotive is a long-standing partner of Salzgitter Flachstahl. Their cooperation will extend both to direct sales as well as to resale programs. The bulk of supplies in Germany will go to the Wagon Automotive plant in Nagold and will comprise mainly surface-treated flat steel products.

Rolf Gaßner, Managing Director (CSO) of Wagon Automotive, said: "We aspire to make products that exceed our customers' expectations. And by using "green" steel from Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, we will be able to provide our customers with precisely these products in the future." Phillip Meiser, Sales Director of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH: "We are delighted to have been able to convince Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH of the merits of our SALCOS® project. We think that by working together, we all can successfully make the "green" transformation.

When signing the contract (from left): Salvatore Mariano, Team Leader Commodity Purchasing, Wagon Automotive, Rolf Gaßner, Managing Director (CSO) of Wagon Automotive, Isabelle Weiss, Sales Manager Automotive Industry (Team D), Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Christina Warbruck, Sales Automotive Industry (Team D), Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH and Eike Brünger, Managing Director Sales and Logistics, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH.

