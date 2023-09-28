- Long-standing collaboration with system supplier
-
CO2-reduced steel by the SALCOS® route
Automotive industry supplier Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). To put its own production on a more sustainable footing, the company based in Baden-Württemberg will in future use CO2-reduced steel produced by the SALCOS® route for the manufacture of complex body shell modules.
Guided by the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking transformation program, the Salzgitter Group will be converting its steel production step by step to hydrogen-based processes. The goal is to achieve virtually CO2-free production with effect from 2033. The traditional blast furnace route to steel making will be replaced by production processes based on direct reduction and electric arc furnaces. Salzgitter Flachstahl is already able to supply its customers with CO2-reduced steel made by the so-called Peiner route. There the slabs are produced from scrap using the plant's electric arc furnace.
Wagon Automotive is a long-standing partner of Salzgitter Flachstahl. Their cooperation will extend both to direct sales as well as to resale programs. The bulk of supplies in Germany will go to the Wagon Automotive plant in Nagold and will comprise mainly surface-treated flat steel products.
Rolf Gaßner, Managing Director (CSO) of Wagon Automotive, said: "We aspire to make products that exceed our customers' expectations. And by using "green" steel from Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, we will be able to provide our customers with precisely these products in the future."
Phillip Meiser, Sales Director of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH: "We are delighted to have been able to convince Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH of the merits of our SALCOS® project. We think that by working together, we all can successfully make the "green" transformation.
Thorsten Moellmann
Head of Communication & Brand
Phone: +49 5341 21-2300
moellmann.t@salzgitter-ag.de
Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH operates as a system supplier serving leading international automobile manufacturers in the fields of sheet metal forming, vehicle body construction and surface coating. The company specializes in the production of complex body shell modules in steel or light-weight material for cars and commercial vehicles. Since 2018 the company has been a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tiberina Group, which was founded in 1966 and has its origins in Italy and employs a workforce of around 1,000 at its locations in Nagold and Bremen.
Further information: Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Salzgitter AG published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 09:03:09 UTC.