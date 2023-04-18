Advanced search
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:15:35 2023-04-18 am EDT
37.90 EUR   +0.64%
Salzgitter Gets Around $1 Billion in German Aid for Decarbonization

04/18/2023 | 10:52am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Salzgitter AG on Tuesday said that it received almost a billion euros ($1.09 billion) in government aid for its low-carbon, hydrogen-based steel production project.

The funding from the German government, to which the state of Lower Saxony contributed 30%, will go toward the company's Salcos project, the federal government said in a statement.

The assistance assures the financing for the first stage of the project which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025, Salzgitter said in a statement.

Salcos involves the construction of hydrogen-capable direct reduction plant, an electric arc furnace and a 100-megawatt electrolyzer plant for the production of 1.9 million tons of crude steel, Salzgitter said.

Salzgitter will advance its Salcos project in two more stages and intends, by 2033, to have built two direct-reduction plants and three electric arc furnaces to replace its previous production process based on coking coal.

The government aid adds to the more than EUR1 billion the company had already earmarked for the project, the company said.

Last month Salzgitter increased its anticipated budget for the first phase of the Salcos project to between EUR2.2 billion and EUR2.4 billion, up from between EUR1.5 billion and EUR2 billion.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1051ET

Financials
Sales 2023 11 543 M 12 605 M 12 605 M
Net income 2023 327 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2023 501 M 547 M 547 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,13x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 566
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,66 €
Average target price 36,23 €
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Birgit Spanner-Ulmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG32.05%2 224
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.25.76%22 632
JSW STEEL LIMITED-6.07%21 110
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION3.19%15 510
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.3.55%13 035
TERNIUM S.A.37.47%8 247
