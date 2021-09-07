Log in
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Salzgitter : Gunnar Groebler accompanies Federal President Steinmeier on his state visit to Sweden

09/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Decarbonization and hydrogen are among the topics - visit to iron ore producer LKAB
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a state visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from September 7-9, 2021. Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG, is a member of the delegation.
The many events and meetings are focused on future-oriented technologies, including discussions with representatives of the business and science communities on the topics of harnessing hydrogen in steel production and battery technology.
A further highlight of the program is a visit to the town of Kiruna in the north of Sweden where the emphasis will be on the LKAB iron ore mine located there and on the topics of structural change and new technologies. LKAB has supplied Salzgitter AG with high grade iron ore for many years.
As Gunnar Groebler stated: 'It is an honor for me to accompany the Federal President. Sweden's economy is engaging intensively with the issue of decarbonizing industrial processes. With our SALCOS - SAlzgitter Low CO2Steelmaking project, we are pioneering this field in Germany. Therefore, this exchange of ideas is very important to me.
The gradual transition to hydrogen-based steel production will enable us to lower our CO2 emissions by up to 95 %. We are making every effort to realize our ambition of producing the first green steel based on hydrogen at the Salzgitter site by the end of 2025. In building wind turbines, hydrogen electrolyzers and a direct reduction plant, we are creating the entire process chain to industrial demonstration scale and gaining valuable insights for scaling up the implementation.'

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 434 M 11 198 M 11 198 M
Net income 2021 473 M 561 M 561 M
Net Debt 2021 559 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,67x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 1 701 M 2 017 M 2 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 758
Free-Float 53,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,44 €
Average target price 31,63 €
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG44.88%2 017
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.72.10%34 641
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.205.98%25 269
JSW STEEL LIMITED77.19%22 585
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION56.97%21 696
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.11.52%18 991