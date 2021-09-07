Salzgitter : Gunnar Groebler accompanies Federal President Steinmeier on his state visit to Sweden

Decarbonization and hydrogen are among the topics - visit to iron ore producer LKAB

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a state visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from September 7-9, 2021. Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG, is a member of the delegation.

The many events and meetings are focused on future-oriented technologies, including discussions with representatives of the business and science communities on the topics of harnessing hydrogen in steel production and battery technology.

A further highlight of the program is a visit to the town of Kiruna in the north of Sweden where the emphasis will be on the LKAB iron ore mine located there and on the topics of structural change and new technologies. LKAB has supplied Salzgitter AG with high grade iron ore for many years.

As Gunnar Groebler stated: 'It is an honor for me to accompany the Federal President. Sweden's economy is engaging intensively with the issue of decarbonizing industrial processes. With our SALCOS - SAlzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking project, we are pioneering this field in Germany. Therefore, this exchange of ideas is very important to me.

The gradual transition to hydrogen-based steel production will enable us to lower our CO 2 emissions by up to 95 %. We are making every effort to realize our ambition of producing the first green steel based on hydrogen at the Salzgitter site by the end of 2025. In building wind turbines, hydrogen electrolyzers and a direct reduction plant, we are creating the entire process chain to industrial demonstration scale and gaining valuable insights for scaling up the implementation.'