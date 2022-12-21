Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Salzgitter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-12-21 am EST
29.13 EUR   +2.43%
04:47aSalzgitter : Mannesmann Line Pipe supplying for EWE's pipeline of the future
PU
12/19Salzgitter : Stahlo and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH conclude partnering agreement
PU
12/14SALZGITTER AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salzgitter : Mannesmann Line Pipe supplying for EWE's pipeline of the future

12/21/2022 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
H2ready steel pipes linking up to the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal

Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH - a subsidiary of Salzgitter AG - has booked an order from the energy network operator EWE NETZ GmbH and, with the delivery of around 16,000 t of H2ready pipes, is making significant contributions to the expansion of the LNG gas infrastructure in north-west Germany. The pipeline is scheduled to be commissioned as early as the end of 2023.

The newly pipeline connects to OGE's "WAL" connection pipeline running from Wilhelmshaven to Etzel, which is currently under construction, and extends from Sande in the Friesland district via Westerstede to Nüttermoor/Jemgum in the Leer district. Along these routes, the natural gas is transported from the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal to EWE's Huntorf and Nüttermoor/Jemgum cavern storage facilities, on the one hand, and on to industrial and household customers via the downstream gas networks, on the other.

The new pipeline has a capacity of up to six billion cubic meters of natural gas from the LNG landfall. Given sufficient liquefied natural gas is delivered to Wilhelmshaven, this could supply around four million households in the Ems-Weser-Elbe region with LNG.

Burkhard Becker, Chief Financial Officer of Salzgitter AG: "The planned pipeline is a further building block in diversifying Germany's gas supply and making it more crisis-proof at the same time. In this context, the planned LNG terminals are of elementary importance. With its steel and tube products, the Salzgitter Group is making important contributions to the development of an efficient infrastructure that will also benefit the emerging hydrogen economy. "

As Andreas Betzler, Commercial Director, explains: "We are proud to be able to contribute to securing Germany's energy supply with our steel tubes. We are able to provide the production capacities quickly and respond flexibly. The pipes are H2ready - meaning that green hydrogen can also be fed through them at a later date."

All in all, Mannesmann Line Pipe is supplying a total of around 4,100 pipes in the DN 600 size range in lengths of 18 - and 12 meters. The pipes are transported by rail from the Hamm plant to Sande and Leer and then further distributed on to the pipe storage yards along the pipeline. This not only serves to ensure logistics, but also saves CO2 during transport at the same time. The planned pipeline is around 70 km long in total.

More information on EWE's pipeline project is available at www.zukunftsleitung.de.

Salzgitter AG contacts:

Thorsten Moellmann
Head of Communications and Branding
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21-2300
moellmann.t@salzgitter-ag.de

Olaf Reinecke
Press Spokesperson
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21-5350
reinecke.o@salzgitter-ag.de

Attachments

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 09:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALZGITTER AG
04:47aSalzgitter : Mannesmann Line Pipe supplying for EWE's pipeline of the future
PU
12/19Salzgitter : Stahlo and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH conclude partnering agreement
PU
12/14SALZGITTER AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/08German Steel Producer Salzgitter to Sell Unit to Netherlands' FALK
MT
12/08Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft : Salzgitter AG sells Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH to FALK Bo..
EQ
12/08Falk Bouwsystemen B.V. agreed to acquire Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH from Salzgitter AG..
CI
12/07Salzgitter : EMW and the Salzgitter Group joining forces
PU
12/06Salzgitter : Steel group Salzgitter AG and energy company ENGIE conclude Power Purchase Ag..
PU
12/02SAP and Salzgitter AG, pioneers on the way to green steel
AQ
12/01Sap And Salzgitter Ag : Pioneers charting the course to green steel
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALZGITTER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 437 M 13 216 M 13 216 M
Net income 2022 1 003 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net Debt 2022 617 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,52x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 24 322
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,44 €
Average target price 29,25 €
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-9.48%1 635
JSW STEEL LIMITED13.74%21 760
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-18.44%18 065
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-19.52%14 170
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.11%12 584
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.48.93%7 789