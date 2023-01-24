Salzgitter : Natalie Stecula now heading up communications strategy at Salzgitter AG

Since the beginning of the year, Natalie Stecula has assumed responsibility for corporate communications strategy within the Group headed by Salzgitter AG. She reports to Thorsten Möllmann, who has been active as head of Communication & Brand since May 2022. The 34-year-old Ms. Stecula is charged with developing and implementing the Group's communications, branding and brand strategy, which in turn will be oriented towards the Group's "Salzgitter AG 2030" strategy with the goal of positioning the steel and technology group as a leading corporation participating in the global circular economy.



"I am delighted that with Natalie Stecula coming on board, we have gained an innovative and experienced communications manager. With her professional expertise and experience, she is an excellent fit with our company and will play a major role in future in shaping and advancing communications revolving around our Salzgitter AG 2030 Strategy," as Thorsten Möllmann stated.



Ms. Stecula majored in German studies, among other subjects, at the Technical University of Braunschweig and most recently worked in corporate communications for the Liebherr group of companies. Thanks to her previous employment experience in publishing & content marketing, public relations and marketing, she has amassed broad-based knowledge of target group-oriented communication and strategic areas of action.